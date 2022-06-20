It was an absolute thriller at Encounter Bay Bowling Club with three match events held over the week.
The President's Pairs was sponsored by Below Zero and the winners were Brian Mundy and Jeff Rosenberg.
Runners-up were Chris Price and Doug Pudney and in third place was Graeme Robertson and Leigh Philp.
Thursday's Social's sponsor was Nankivill Conveyancing.
It was all smiles for the winners: Geoff Berg, Barry Howard and Mike Everett.
Rolling into second place was Warren Watkins, Paul Sunman and Rob Reed.
Taking out third was John Hewitt, Terry Hobart and Doug Pudney along with David Roberts, Roger Hutchinson and Anne Calvert.
Saturday's showdown saw the sponsor as Butler and Butler and the winners were Leo Staak and Ray Green.
A great performance to take second was Ian Dix, Anne Calvert and Veronica Whibley.
In third place was Paul and Jill Horner and Roger Hutchinson.
