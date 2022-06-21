HANGTIME! Check out the grab here with a bit of air under the hoofs. Photo: Matt Welch.

It was glorious conditions for round 10 of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade competition and teams were hungry for a win after the long weekend bye.

Kicking off on Saturday, June 18 at 2:30pm it was the Willunga Demons at home facing off with the Mt Compass Bulldogs.



The Doggies were looking to pick up a gutsy win away from home and take the scalp of a top three side.

It was a tight first quarter which saw the home side Dees on top, 2.2 (14) to 1.2 (8).

The Dees looked like they were going to take control of the match and heading into the half, it was 5.4 (34) to 2.5 (17).

Mount Compass started to bite into the lead and began to make it a game throughout the third and heading into the final quarter it was 7.7 (49) to 9.9 (63).

The fourth is a bit of "what could have been" for the Doggies. They had several chances to take the game, but inaccuracy eventually cost them a big win away from home. The mighty Willunga Demons held on in an excellent match for the win. 11.10 (76) to 9.14 (68).

Best Dees: Brett Miegel, Brad Haskett, Danny Irvine, Harrison Mills and Scott Brown.

Doggies with the biggest bark: Zigimantas Vitkunas, Tomas Vitkunas, Tom Pinyon, Corey Grove, Samuel Haniford and Adam Hunter.

The Willunga Demons got the win at home and cemented their spot in second on the ladder. Photo: Matt Welch.

In a top three of the ladder showdown, it was the STILL undefeated McLaren Eagles facing off with the third placed Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks in McLaren Vale.

It was a strong showing by the McLaren faithful with a packed house. The first quarter was really setting this game up to be a real shootout with both teams ending the first even at 3.0 (18).

But, like we've seen more than once over the season, when the Eagles decide to put the pedal to the metal and take off, they do just that.

Heading into the halftime break, the Eagles had soared out to a 35 point lead and their kicking was sublime. 10.1 (61) to 4.2 (26).

Continuing their red hot kicking form in front of goal, the Eagles piled it on in the third and held a strong 51 point lead heading into the final quarter. 16.2 (98) to 7.5 (47).

McLaren didn't miss in the fourth and slotted another four goals to run out 20.2 (122) to 8.9 (57) winners.

High flying Eagles: James Grimley, Brett Ellis, Kiefver Zohar, Todd McKay, Daniel Marr and Lachlan Mathews.

Mightiest Mudlarks: Kain Spinks, Ben Kennedy, Matthew Flintham, Jake Spinks, Levi Proude, Liam Partridge.

Rough and tough stuff at McLaren Vale. Both teams were feisty and physical out there. Photo. Matt Welch.

Over the other side of the Fleurieu, it was Encounter Bay at home taking on the Yankalilla Tigers.

The Bays got off to a flyer and muted the Tiger's roar holding them scoreless to end the first, 5.4 (34) to 0.0

The Tigers were able to tack on two goals in the second, but the game was already getting out of hand by the halftime break with scores at: 11.6 (72) to 2.1 (13).

Encounter Bay once again held Yank scoreless in the third and to make matters worse, slotted nine goals to burst the game completely wide open heading into the final quarter. 20.7 (127) to 2.1 (13).

The day ended with the Tigers suffering a 123 point defeat. Encounter Bay boosted the percentage and got the job done 24.10 (154) to 5.1 (31).



Best of the Bays: Tyson Neale, James Brown, Callum Tonkin, Bradley Kreuger, Nicholas Marshall and Jack Crispin.

Tigers showing their stripes: Ayden Duke, Maison Linke, Jack Fitzgerald, Joel Kay and Angus Weir.

With the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies still looking for their first win of the season, they were hoping a bit of hometown cooking could help them get over the mighty peck of the Strathalbyn Roosters.

The Maggies came out swooping and looked like they weren't mucking around this game. Heading into the second, the Magpies were up on the Roosters, 5.1 (31) to 4.4 (28).

The Roosters didn't want to be the first team to give the Maggies a victory, so they got stuck into the game in the second and heading into the halftime break were up 19 points: 9.6 (60) to 6.5 (41).

The Magpies were hanging tough and with Strath not making the most of their opportunities when the third quarter siren sounded Port Elliot was only down 21 points. 11.11 (77) 8.8 (56).

With that hot beak breath of the Magpies coming down on the Rooster's comb, they didn't want the game to get any closer and the Roosters strutted away in the fourth to take a big win: 20.14 (134) to 9.8 (62).

Rockin' Roosters: Tom Redden, Mitchell Godfrey, Richard O'Grady, Ben Simounds, Riley Clamp and Jacob Wright.

Best Maggies: Fred Nissen, Jesse Bates, Willhem Norde, Daniel Fry, Charlie Steele and Oscar McCann.

In the final game of the round, it was the Victor Harbor Roos hopping into enemy territory and facing the Langhorne Creek Hawks at their home ground.

It was a tight affair in the first and the Roos held a three point lead heading into the second: 3.4 (22) to 3.1 (19).

The Roos strapped on the goal goggles in the second and blasted seven unanswered goals to take a 41 point lead into the halftime break. 10.4 (64) to 3.5 (23).

Not to be embarrassed at their home ground, the Hawks took flight in the third and used that hawk vision to slot a few through the big sticks to make it only a 13 point Roo lead heading into the final quarter. 11.6 (72) to 9.5 (59).

It was an intense last quarter with not a lot of scoring and with only three goals combine for both teams, at the end of the day it was the Victor Harbor Roos getting an excellent one goal away from home win over the Hawks. 12.8 (80) to 11.8 (74).



Roos with the bounce: Jackson Elmes, Benjamin Yeomans, Rhys Bartram, Jesse McKinnon, Harry Vincent and Zachary Dowling.

High flying Hawks: Darcy Clifford, Coby Helyar, Matt Tonkin, caleb howell, Matt Dominish and Scott Tonkin.

McLaren Eagles are still perched atop the ladder, undefeated with 20 points.

Willunga Demons break away from the percentage pack and sit alone in second on 16 points.

Myponga Mudlarks and Encounter Bay are tied on points for third, but Myponga have the percentage which sees them sit in third.

Round 11 will kick off on Saturday, June 25 from 2:30pm.

