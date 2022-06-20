Round 10 league netball sees big wins, high scores all round

After a week off for most players due to the Country Champs over the long weekend, the league girls jumped right back into action on Saturday for some great games of netball played all over the region.
The sun shone over the whole district , it was a perfect day for round 10 of the Great Southern Netball Association season on Saturday, June 18.
An interesting game to see was the girls of Myponga take on the McLaren Vale side in a Reconciliation round.
Myponga, sitting at the bottom of the ladder, put up a good fight against the home team, who have sat at number one for the whole season.
Ultimately, with the home court advantage and a history of success in 2022 the McLaren Vale girls took out the win with a high margin.
At the final whistle the league game score was McLaren Vale 53 to Myponga 27
On the day, Myponga sisters, Cayla and Melissa Schubert celebrated a combined 500 games, Cayla played her 100th senior club game and Melissa played her 400th club game.
It was a close scoring game for the league girls when Goolwa hosted Strathalbyn.
Both teams fought had to gain the upper hand, but with relatively similar skill levels it could have been anyone's game.
Eventually, Goolwa pulled ahead and took the win, 53 to 48.
On the day, Rachel Buckingham, of Goolwa, played her 300th game and Hannah McPherson made her Inter 1 debut at only 11-years-old.
Langhorne Creek hosted Victor Harbor in a nail biting match that could have easily gone either way.
Though, in what was a repeat of the round one game Victor Harbor was the stronger side and took the win.
A tough loss for the home side, the final score was Victor Harbor 54 to Langhorne Creek 30.
Two top four teams, Willunga and Mount Compass, played a great game, which highlighted what makes great team work.
Willunga, playing at home, pulled ahead quickly and took the win from Mount Compass.
At the final whistle the score was Willunga 46 to Mount Compass 35.
Round 11 preview
In round 11 on Saturday, June 25, Victor Harbor will host Goolwa, Willunga will play at Strathalbyn, McLaren Vale will host Yankalilla and Mount Compass will play at Myponga.
