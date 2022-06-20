The Times

New Wiggle and Wonder Playgroup to form a tight knit community

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candice Allen, Wiggle and Wonder coordinator, with her children Rupert and Nora, who were both infatuated with a toy drum. Picture: Sophie Conlon

A new playgroup, which will focus on parents' needs just as much as the needs of the children, will open soon in Victor Harbor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.