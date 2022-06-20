New Wiggle and Wonder Playgroup to form a tight knit community

A new playgroup, which will focus on parents' needs just as much as the needs of the children, will open soon in Victor Harbor.
The first session of Wiggle and Wonder Playgroup will be held on Monday, June 27 and coordinators Jana Dunbar and Candice Allen said they were excited to get going.
Mrs Dunbar said they hoped to create a tight knit community, with the creation of real friendships and support.
"That's what I really hope for this group, to be a real support network for parents and friendships for the kids," she said.
"It's music and movement based, but we will also have a lot of opportunities for mums and dads to connect and build friendships.
"It will have a set session, but then also no agenda time that is just free play, just an opportunity for the kids to connect with each other and play."
A big difference Wiggle and Wonder will have to other playgroups is volunteers coming along to the sessions so parents could relax and know their children were safe.
Mrs Dunbar said all the volunteers had necessary working with children checks and came along simply for the joy that the children gave them.
"They have all just generously donated their time," she said.
Ali Dunbar is one of the volunteers without children and said she was passionate about helping children discover music.
"Seeing them dance and singing... getting to see that start from such an early age is really special, those are skills that they will take on for the rest of their lives," she said.
She will be running the music and movement based activities for the children while parents have the option to spend some time for themselves.
"If for a little bit we can take away the responsibility of keeping these guys entertained for a little bit and mums can have coffee and chat.. that's really special," she said.
"Sometimes you just need to be able to be in a space where you know your kid is safe and having fun."
Olivia Saunderson said she was looking forward to regularly taking her daughter Lenna to catch up with the group.
"It's a place where mums can connect, share stories and find friends," she said.
"And also for the children, they can discover new friends together and play, which is really awesome.
"It's such a good way to connect as a community in Victor Harbor... it should be really good."
Another point of difference for the new playgroup will be the location, The Hotel Crown.
Mrs Dunbar said they had a few places offering space, but the location and the call of the barista-made-coffee was too hard to ignore.
"I'm excited to be at the Crown, I think it's central in the community and they have been so generous in giving us their function room," she said.
"It will be an awesome space to have it in, and it will just be our group in there."
She also said that when there was nice weather in the summertime they would have the opportunity to head over the road to Warland Reserve and have some free play in the park.
Wiggle and Wonder is affiliated with Playgroup SA, is free, and is suitable for children 0-5.
Sessions will be held every Monday from 9.30 am at The Hotel Crown, for information find Wiggle and Wonder Playgroup on Facebook or Instagram.
