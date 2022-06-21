View + 5 Photos All photos by Tash Mohring.

Southern Breakers Soccer Club sides were back in action after a long weekend break and looking to return with a win.



The Breakers U15 girls braved the cold on Sunday, June 19 to play Barossa United at home.



The girls came away with a 0-1 loss, but a great performance by both teams made it an entertaining and even contest.

The girls started well with Nila Mohring, Katye O'Donnell and Abby Ellis all looking eager to score.

However, the Barossa attack showed early flashes of speed and Amber Kim, Lokke Rennerts and Hannah Rowlands had to play their best to keep them at bay.

Up the other end, a great pass from Kim to O'Donnell and on to Mohring looked like it would almost certainly end in a goal but the linesman had his flag up and the opportunity was lost.

Shortly after O'Donnell wooshed another just wide of the post.

Barossa then got a lucky break to make the score 0-1.

The Breakers girls kept working though, with Sophia Moore, Taylor Perry, Alana Anderson and Zoe Warren particularly busy in the midfield.

Zara Boundey came on briefly but was beaten by the conditions and a niggling calf problem.

Hannah Rowlands came off, with Estelle Dybala on and only minutes later a great shot from her from the halfway line created another chance for O'Donnell.

After the halftime break the play continued evenly as before.

Barossa pushed forward but then a handball in the box to them caused some confusion, with the ball still in play but both sides uncertain of what to do.

With the Barossa coach making more sub changes than the Morrison government, the Breakers couldn't keep to their flowing game, with play held up at every throw-in or free kick.

However, the Breakers girls kept trying and trying, with many players looking to be on the verge of scoring.



Lucy Boundey chucked a few shots forward that just needed a little more oomph and Abby Ellis looked very dangerous but just couldn't get one away.

In the end the score was 0-1 but the game could have gone either way with a great display of talent and sportsmanship from both teams.

Ella Bryant showed some real talent in goal and pulled off a number of great saves.

The girls play away against Stuart Lions next week. Kick off at 10.30 at Karinya Reserve.

Senior - Breakers v Monarchs

In Round eight the unbeaten Breakers senior side travelled to Grange to take on bottom of the ladder side Adelaide Monarchs.



The Breakers were a bit undermanned for this match with players out due to injury and COVID-19 and only had one fresh player on the bench in Brooks and Engleson who was coming back from injury early as an emergency.



The coaching staff were forced to restructure the defence with B Sinclair and Warren as centre backs and Church and Sacaran as full backs and as usual Dunstone in goal.



The midfield was solid with Weston, R Sinclair and Barnett.



Beaton and Bainbridge were on the wings and for the first time this season Kleinig started up front with the absence of Horrocks. Straight from the kick off the Breakers pushed forward and Kleinig was on the score sheet within 2 minutes.



The Breakers had their tails up and were dominating possession and creating chance after chance. Before long the Breakers were up two goals then three, then four and before the break the visitors were 5-0 up.

The second half was a similar affair with the Breakers completely dominating all over the park.



The goals were coming thick and fast. But to the home side's credit they did manage to score from a free kick and a lack of communication at the back from the Breakers saw the ball in the net.



In the end the Breakers ran out 12-1 winners.



The goal scorers were Kleinig with 5, R Sinclair with 3 Beaton with 2, B Sinclair with 3, Bainbridge with 1 and Engleston with 1.



This result puts the Breakers 10 points clear on top of the ladder with eight wins from eight games.



Next week the Breakers are home to 2nd placed Adelaide Uni. Kick off 11am at Breaker Park.

Under 11's - 19 June 2022

With the previous weekend off due to the Queen's Birthday holiday, The Southern Breakers Under 11 Boys were away at Wilfred Taylor Reserve for a 10:30 start against Noarlunga United.

Due to a couple of regular players missing and the U10's playing prior to our game, we had Jackson Micklethwaite fill-in as our goalkeeper.



First half was a tightly contested game, with good play from both teams, with some good scoring chances missed. Towards the end of the first half Jinu Kim found the back of the net.



Notable were a number of exceptional saves from the last line of defence, Jackson Micklethwaite. Half time Breakers 1, Noarlunga 0.

The second half resulted in the opposition equalising several minutes in.



The game switched play equally to both ends, with a number of chances missed by both teams.



Crowd participation from both teams noticeably increased, with numerous missed opportunities, the level of play was not one-sided. In the final moments of the game, Noarlunga found the back of the net, with full time being called immediately after this play.



Final score Breakers 1, Noarlunga 2.

Coaches comments after the game was the score did not reflect the effort. "It was awesome to see everyone pushing hard against them (opposition)"," Coach said.



"With this continued effort, we are getting closer to posting a win. Thanks to Jackson Micklethwaite helping fill our team this week."

