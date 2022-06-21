Fleurieu Peninsula community member, John Clements has completed his 100th Park Run event in Queensland.

He's the legs of steel Fleurieu Peninsula community member that loves to run and promote active living.

Celebrating his 100th ParkRun while away on holiday, John Clements participated in the Yeppoon Queensland, Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail Park Run and to make the occasion more special, it was that Park Run's fifth birthday.

John said it was a great feeling when he crossed the line for the 100th time for a ParkRun event.

"When I ran through the finish line, there were around 50-60 people lined up on either side of the finish when I ran through it," Clements said.

"I was a cricketer and it felt like I'd just made a ton!

"I was participating as a tourist and I'm trying to tick off all the letters of the alphabet with Park Run, so this has ticked off the letter Y for me."

John is the organiser of the Myponga Reservoir Park Run and said it's a great feeling to start the morning with a run, but there is one difficult aspect to it.

"I was a physical education teacher and Saturday is the day for sport," Clements said.

"So not everyone can make it, but if you can, you can walk it, bring the baby in the pram, bring your pet, wheelchairs. It's for everyone and another excellent hobby to have."

For anyone that is thinking about giving ParkRun a go on a Saturday morning, John has a simple message that may infringe on a popular running shoe slogan.

"Just do it," he said.

Myponga Reservoir Park Run is a free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning.

Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer.

All the details and links to signing up can be found at: www.facebook.com/mypongareservoirparkrun.

