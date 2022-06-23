A suspicious blaze has torn through two beloved local businesses and one empty store front in Mount Compass, destroying the livelihood of several business owners and employees.
The fire is estimated to have caused more than $1 million in damages to Compass Meats, the Country Picnic Bakery and the neighbouring empty store.
The fire was called in at about 3.30am on Saturday, June 18, and by about 5.30am emergency services had mostly gained control of the blaze.
It was about that time when Compass Meats owner Deryk Dekruyf arrived on the scene to find his butcher shop, and all his hard work, go up in smoke.
Mr Dekruyf was woken by a phone call, he had several missed calls and had been sent a video of his shop on fire.
"It's pretty gut wrenching," he said.
"It's not an easy thing to watch everything you worked for for the last however long burn down.
"I got here and I thought maybe it don't look that bad, but by the time the sun started coming up ... you could see the roof was all caved in, initially was trying to think it wasn't as bad as it was, but eventually I figured out it was pretty significant.
"As a butcher shop it has been there since 1935, so that's pretty hard to deal with."
Since the weekend Mr Dekruyf said he has had an outpouring of support from the Mount Compass community.
"Support from the community has been incredible, everybody is messaging me and [asking] 'do you need help with this? Need help with that'?" he said.
"It's great to see.
Mr Dekruyf said he has short and long term plans to rebuild the business and hopes to make it even better, while also holding onto the history of the original building and butcher shop.
"With the rebuild I would hope that we can try and keep it in the older style, maybe a similar veranda out the front," he said.
"I wanna try and find a couple of things off the old building and stick it in the new one if I can."
Mr Dekruyf, who purchased the business in 2018, said the shop had been busier than ever before the fire, he explained he was not hit too hard by COVID and he was also in the process of hiring a new employee, who was dues to start in the next fortnight.
SA Police and Fire Cause Investigators attended the scene and found the fire was deliberately lit.
A SA Police spokesperson urged anyone with information regarding the fire to come forward.
"The investigation into the fire in the early hours of Saturday morning at Mount Compass is ongoing," the spokesperson said.
"Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity or vehicles in the vicinity or has any information that may assist the investigation into the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au"
Emergency Services Minister Joe Szakacs visited Mount Compass Country Fire Service volunteers on Monday, June 20 - the visit was promised in May after community uproar surrounding their fleet.
"The devastating fire that destroyed the Mount Compass bakery and butcher was an example of a dangerous blaze that had luckily resulted in no injuries," he said.
"It was fantastic to catch up with the local brigade.
"I expressed my gratitude to Mount Compass volunteers on behalf of the government who, like all emergency services volunteers, are committed and inspiring servants of their communities.
"The Mount Compass [brigade] responded promptly and professionally to the emergency. They deployed not only the resources of their trucks and equipment, but also their skills as firefighters.
Mr Szakacs also caught up with the bakery and butcher owners to hear how the weekend's fire has affected them.
"It was heartbreaking to hear directly from them about the impact on their businesses and lives this fire has had," he said.
"I have committed to the owners of both businesses that once back on their feet, I promised that I'll personally cook the barbecue for their reopening."
