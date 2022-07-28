When the intro to Take Me Back hits you on a Saturday afternoon, you turn that radio dial up just a little more, the refreshments go down smoother and your mood elevates surrounded in a sea of nostalgic thoughts.
That's what the iconic Australian band, Noiseworks do. They make you feel good.
The original members of the band are set to reform to honour the memory of their co-founder and guitarist, Stuart 'Chet' Fraser and play on the One Electric Day line up which features a date set in Victor Harbor.
Singer of Noiseworks, Jon Stevens said that it's been a wild ride the past couple of years, but the band is ready to entertain with outstanding live shows and a new album.
"It feels like the right time to reform," Stevens said.
"We finished the album back in 2019, which was supposed to be released, but unfortunately original guitarist, Stuart 'Chet' Fraser passed away.
"Then COVID hit and the world went crazy. Now everything is opening up and it feels like the right time to get Noiseworks up and running again, get the album out and honour Stuart the right way.
"It will also be the first time in 30 years since all the original members are back together: Steve Balbi, Kevin Nicol and Justin Stanley who will be coming back from America for the shows.
"Jack Jones who's a good mate of Stewart and the band will take up guitar for the tour. It just feels right and we're really excited."
The new Noiseworks album is yet to have an official title, but Stevens is excited to play some of the tracks off of it and thinks a lot of people will be able to relate to the themes of the music.
"This new album will be determined by us getting out there, performing and seeing how people receive it," Stevens said.
"You can't leave a record languishing on a hard drive never to see the light of day. It does a disservice to not only Noiseworks, but Stewart and his memory.
"The first single we're looking to put out in August is called 'Heart and Soul'. It really sums up the band. We've always been about heart and soul.
"When I listen to these songs we recorded a few years ago, I think wow, there's some great songs there.
"There's a song called 'Low' which I'm sure a lot of people will be able to relate to, especially after COVID.
"The songs mean a lot more to me now, then they did pre-COVID. It's weird. The lyrics and music have more meaning to them now after we've all gone through what happened around the world."
With the One Electric Day lineup filled full of legends such as: Suzi Quatro, The Angels, The Screaming Jets, Baby Animals and Chocolate Starfish, this is the time to see Noiseworks and their incredible catalogue.
"There will only be a number of shows with Noiseworks," Stevens said.
"All the people that know us for our songs, those tunes live and breathe their own lives. It's quite incredible they've sustained us for all these years as working musicians.
"We're very honoured to be a part of this line up and with the first lady of rock, Ms Suzie Q. She's a wonderful lady who puts on a wonderful show.
"To bring Noiseworks back for these special One Electric Day shows, it's going to be fantastic.
"All the bands on the line up, we're all old mates. We love being able to catch up. It's been a long time for all of us to catch up, so every chance we get to play a festival like this, we're into it.
"These are classic Australian bands. All these bands had to earn their craft playing live. Anyone can sit in their room and make records. Technology has changed a lot of things, a lot for the better, but the live music scene here in Australia has never been surpassed.
"The best bands come out of Australia. We're a big island in the South Pacific which have our own way of doing it and Pub Rock in the 80s was the ultimate in Australian music.
"With so many amazing bands to come out of that time period, I'm very proud to have been a part of that."
Stevens is looking forward to getting back to the Fleurieu Peninsula as he has ties to the area.
"I went to Victor Harbor many years ago with my brother," Stevens said.
"He lived in Adelaide. I missed out on a festival that was held there because I was busy, but I'm looking forward to getting back down to Victor, performing and having a drink for my brother Don."
One Electric Day will be in Victor Harbor on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Kent Reserve.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.ticketmaster.com.au
For more information, please visit www.oneelectricday.com.au
