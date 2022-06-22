They're a musical duo that is passionate about keeping the timeless tunes of Simon and Garfunkel alive and they're bringing their Feelin' Groovy show to Victor Harbor.
Feelin' Groovy is a show celebrating the timeless songs of Simon and Garfunkel and it features musicians, Harry Baulderstone and Marcus Ryan respectively.
With sell out shows and an incredible response from previous performances at the Adelaide Fringe, the pair are teaming up with some of the finest musicians Adelaide has to offer to bring audiences a full band show.
Marcus said that the passion for music has always been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
"I always gravitated to older music as a kid and I remember singing 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' in a singing competition as a kid," Marcus said.
"I knew of Simon and Garfunkel's greatest hits, but never delved too far into them.
"It was really Harry Baulderstone, who sings the part of Paul Simon in the show, who introduced their backlog to me. He grew up on a lot of folk/rock music and Paul Simon is a huge inspiration for him."
With Simon and Garfunkel's music still so popular and well known, some musicians might feel pressure to deliver when recreating their music, but Harry and Marcus have worked tirelessly to give audiences the best experience possible.
"Performing their music at this point it's just really fun," Marcus said.
"Harry and I know the show like the back of our hand, and we have a really tight knit group in our backing band. We just love playing the songs!
"Coming from not knowing a great deal of their songs to performing them it's always humbling to realise how important a lot of these songs are to the generations before us, so it's often very special to sing their songs and see the reactions of the crowd."
Feeling Groovy has a date set in Victor Harbor in July and the band can't wait to showcase their unique take on a Simon and Garfunkel experience.
"We haven't played at Victor Harbor as a group yet, but we love that part of the world," Marcus said.
"I think we are excited to get the show in front of as many different people as we can.
"Throughout the show we balance authenticity to ourselves and authenticity to the artists we are tributing.
"We're not trying to be Simon and Garfunkel, we don't dress up and do the accents (as good as I would look in a blonde Afro wig).
"We inject personal anecdotes and talk about Simon and Garfunkel's impact on us and society.
"Another thing people may not expect is the fast moving nature of the show. There's a lot of medleys and segways to fit in all of these great songs.
"We often find ourselves performing arrangements of their songs that they had performed live, which we feel translate better in a live setting.
"This show isn't just about myself and Harry. We really incorporate the band into the show. They're an absolute superstar band!"
Feelin' Groovy celebrating the timeless songs of Simon and Garfunkel will be in Victor Harbor on Saturday, July 9 at Victor Harbor Town Hall.
Tickets are $38 for adults, $35 for concession.
You can book and pay at Mega Health, Shop 9A, Victor Central or call: 0421 651 451.
Bookings and more info at: www.allsortsofentertainment.com.au
