Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

SENIORS FUN
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Various times and dates, at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd, VH town centre (just by K-Mart Hub). Lots of fun activities Monday to Friday for the 0ver 50's including Tai Chi, Indoor Bowls, Snooker, 8-Ball, Cards, Meditation and more! For session times and more details please ring Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
HELPING HANDS
Yankalilla District Resident Association
Thursday, June 23 at 6pm, Normanville Hotel Dining Room. Presentation about the Bungala River Working Group, find out what has been achieved and how you can help create a healthy river system.
CELEBRATE PRIDE
Fleurieu Pride
Friday, June 24, 7pm at Victa Cinema. Celebrate Pride Month with Fleurieu Pride and see The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Details https://fleurieupride.wordpress.com/rocky-horror-picture-show/
BABY BOUNCE
Victor Harbor Public Library
Friday, June 24, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library. An interactive program for parents and babies aged 0-30 months.
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, June 25, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many stalls, food and drink available, live music, visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, June 26, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
LIVE MUSIC
Winter WhaleFest
Sunday, June 26, from 2pm, Victa Cinema. Enjoy a performance by Bree Tranter as part of the Winter WhaleFest. Music will be paired with images on the big screen, after, a documentary Jaimen Hudson: From Sky to Sea will be shown. Tickets $12. Book at the Victa Cinema, at the door, or on 8552 1325.
SPINNING A YARN
South Coast Spinners and Weavers Group
Monday, June 27, 10am-2pm at Adare Uniting Church, McCracken. A friendly group which embraces the crafts of spinning, weaving, knitting felting, and allied textile crafts. Contact Gill Hunter 8552 1504.
CHILD'S PLAY
Wiggle & Wonder Play Group
Monday, June 27, 9.30am in the Hotel Crown Function Room. Come out and meet other parent and children at the new Wiggle and Wonder Play Group
DISCOVER CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, July 1, 2-4pm, Victor Harbor Public Library. Shakespeare will be unravelled. Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life. There's no need to book, just come , what's more, it's free!
