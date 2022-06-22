Nine agricultural technologies have celebrated receiving over $700,000 in grants through the State Government's AgTech Growth funding in McLaren Vale.
The technology companies gathered at Chalk Hill Wines on Wednesday, June 22 with Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell was also in attendance and both congratulated the awarded companies for their help to primary production and agribusiness across the state,
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said it was really interesting to hear what the funding means to the companies.
"They're very excited about the funding and we're very pleased to be involved," Ms Scriven said.
"The funding will accelerate the development and commercialisation of innovative agricultural technologies in South Australia's agricultural sector.
"This AgTech growth funding will provide significant productivity increases and employment opportunities within our agriculture industries.
"South Australian farmers have a long standing and proud history of being some of the most innovative in the world, and this funding will boost the opportunities to advance their AgTech, not just on farms, but throughout the agriculture supply chain.
"These projects will help our primary producers overcome challenges and barriers they have identified and I'm looking forward to seeing firsthand how these projects are delivered over the coming months"
Projects set to benefit from the AgTech Growth funding include:
Grant recipient, CEO of Kiratech in partnership with Blue Farm Intelligence, Richard Kwan said that the funding will enable the company to get their product to the people who need it most.
"This grant empowers us to get our software out to more farmers across Australia," Mr Kwan said.
Chief Executive Officer of McLaren Vale Grape Wine and Tourism Association (MVGWTA), Erin Leggatt said this project will now ensure producers will always have access to relevant mapping data.
"This will provide McLaren Vale grape growers greater opportunities to test and apply AgTech solutions in their vineyard operations," Ms Leggatt said.
"Not having ongoing access to detailed maps, tailor-made to suit new agricultural technologies, was identified by MVGWTA as a significant barrier to producers being able to apply new AgTech innovations in their businesses.
"We are grateful to the support of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions in facilitating the ongoing uptake of technological innovation in the region.
"The maps created through this project will also provide producers with in-depth vineyard data, allowing them to manage their operations in a more holistic manner and assisting them to apply more sustainable practices and meet their commitments under the Sustainable Vineyard Australia program."
