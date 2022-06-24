Alexandrina Council are seeking to approve an Alexandrina Sustainable Agricultural Round Table, but one nominated member had councillors in debate.
On Monday, June 20, the Alexandrina Council meeting debated on whether Member for Finniss and former Minister for Agriculture and Regional Development, David Basham should be included in the 12 person industry member representative, Alexandrina Sustainable Agricultural Round Table.
The round table membership would potentially consist of the Mayor, a maximum of three councillors and between six and 12 industry representatives with at least one from: Agriculture, Viticulture, Horticulture. Forestry and Fishing areas.
Councillor, Bill Coomans said that he was in no way affiliated with any political party, but would not support this if changes weren't made.
"There should be some balance and I feel it would inappropriate to have a local member on the round table," Cr Coomans said.
"Even the member for Mawson who takes in a part of Alexandrina, he was a minister for agriculture, forest and fishing.
"I would have thought that person would bring a bit of balance to the community. I'm not going to support this is this person becomes a member."
Cr, Bronwyn Lewis agreed with Cr Coonmans sentiments.
"I think having an elected member of a designated party is really inappropriate for a community committee," Cr Lewis said.
"If it was balanced with a member from a different party, or several then that would be alright. I have nothing against his experience and he certainly has the criteria, but the problem with having someone of his status on a committee, it makes it unethical."
Cr, Melissa Rebbeck wanted to potentially modify the motion that would still see Mr Basham at the table, but in a different aspect.
"I propose that we leave the members as is and David Basham can attend as a non-voting member," Cr Rebbeck said.
"Mr Basham said he would be there in his private time and I think this committee is about economic development in our region and as ex-minister for prime industries, he can bring that to the table.
"Agriculture has been overlooked in the past years and it has taken some time to get this committee together. Having someone like that to support and have the insights to economic development, I trust this will go through."
A formal motion to consider this "out of the meeting and bring it back to the following meeting" was declared by Cr, Michael Scott.
"I'm not comfortable with one person being picked out as a non-voting member," Cr Scott said.
"I think we need to work through this. We're talking about a person who has been a Minister for the Crown. I was a part of the working group along with Cr Rebbeck to get this group going and I don't think we should make a decision on the run."
The vote was a draw to bring the topic back and Mayor Keith Parkes voted in favor to have the topic adjourned till July.
The proposed committee would see: Tom Adams, David Basham, Beck Burgess, John Byrne, Nathan Duffield, Trish Eats, Neil Harvey, Mel Hollick, Lian Jaensch, Trevor Linke, Chris Littlejohn and Rob Parken as Industry Member Representatives to the Alexandrina Sustainable Agricultural Round Table until June 2024.
David Basham was approached by The Times, but chose not to provide a comment.
