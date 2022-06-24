The Times

Alexandrina Council members discuss David Basham's place on Agricultural Round Table committee

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basham banished from the round table? Alexandrina Councillors debated whether David Basham should be on the Agricultural Round Table at Monday's meeting. Photo: File.

Alexandrina Council are seeking to approve an Alexandrina Sustainable Agricultural Round Table, but one nominated member had councillors in debate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.