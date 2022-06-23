The Times
Locals came out in force to celebrate NAIDOC week in Victor Harbor

By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:26am
NAIDOC Week celebrations have kicked off early in Victor Harbor with a day full of excitement, including a march down Coral Street and cultural entertainment at Soldiers Memorial Gardens.

