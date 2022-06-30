He's the adorable, perky pooch that lives his wonderful life on the Fleurieu Peninsula based Oliver's Taranga Vineyards.
Guarding and helping out on the 100 hectare Taranga property, Tex watches over the handcrafted wines that sees people flock from all over to taste.
Beginning his morning, Tex will stretch out his legs by bounding and streaking through the vineyard.
Showing off that athletic pedigree, Tex clears the dripper lines with ease and loves to feel the magnificent McLaren Vale wind on his face.
Tex's owner, Brioni said that he is a wonderful pup that helps out and he's a highlight for anyone visiting Oliver's Taranga Vineyards.
"He was just trying to catch a drone taking pictures of our cellar door and making a menace of himself!" Brioni said.
"Pruning is his favourite time of year and he will stay with the gang, rain or shine, hail or wind, sleet or snow."
Tex also mans the golf cart and showcases the beautiful Taranga vineyard to the lucky guests.
"Tex is joy personified," Brioni said.
"When it's time to call it a day, Tex spends the evenings happily pulling all of the prickles and dirt dreadlocks out of his hair. We absolutely adore him."
