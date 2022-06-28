Goolwa Rotary Club welcomes new president, board at intimate change over dinner

Jan Lawrence is the new president for the Goolwa Rotary Club after an intimate change over ceremony was held to welcome in the club's new board.
Held at the Middleton Tavern the club and special invited friends were treated to a meal while meeting and greeting the new Rotary team.
Michael Scott hosted the evening and the Rotary district governor, Jeff Neale, and area governor, Dini Whyte were both in attendance.
Wendy Lippett, the previous president, thanked the Goolwa Rotary members for all the hard work they had done over her two year reign.
There have been several impactful projects through Mrs Lippett's presidency, such as, a wheelchair drive, Christmas raffles, luncheons to support Shelterbox and displaced people in the Ukraine, wine fundraisers, and many more.
"I would like to take the opportunity to thank every Rotarian for their support and assistance of the last two years," she said.
"A special thank you to the hard working board members who have been absolutely fantastic.
"It has been an incredible couple of years for our club, albeit challenging, but it has been very fun and very, very rewarding."
Awards were handed out to members of the club who had achieved great things this year.
A Paul Harris Fellowship, one of the Rotary's highest honours, was awarded to Kevin Hales for his hard work in the Goolwa community.
Mr Hales has served as the vice president, secretary, and youth director for the club and has organised and served many projects since he joined the Goolwa Rotary Club.
Mrs Lippett was also awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship for her work that has bettered the Goolwa community through her work with the club.
Roger Sheldon was shocked to be given an honorary membership for the club after he decided to give up his active role to pursue his love of photography.
Mrs Lippett said Mr Sheldon had served the club with absolute commitment since he joined in 2009, and was an invaluable asset in the creation of the Goolwa Art and Photo Exhibition (GAPE).
After all this, Mrs Lawrence was welcomed in as the new 2022/23 Goolwa Rotary Club president.
Mrs Lawrence said she would continue Rotary's great work within the community.
"I encourage all our members and friends of Rotary to put your thinking caps on and come up with innovative ideas of raising funds," she said.
"Our fellowship and sense of fun and caring for each other makes us a unique group of people.
"The Rotary Club of Goolwa, we are a team.
"I am proud to be associated with every one of you and I look forward to your support in the coming year."
The new board was also introduced, they are The new board was also introduced, they are Mrs Lippett, Noeline Biermann, Duncan Norris, Tony McWhinney, Di Keech, Andy Wood, and Mrs Lawrence.
