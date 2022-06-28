The Times
Goolwa Rotary Club welcomes new president, board at intimate change over dinner

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:30am
Jan Lawrence is the new president for the Goolwa Rotary Club after an intimate change over ceremony was held to welcome in the club's new board.

