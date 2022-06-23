A four-year license has been secured at the Sugars Beach site by the Coorong Cafe at the Monday, June 20 Alexandrina Council Meeting.
There was almost unanimous support for the cafe's four-year license, but Councillor Michael Ferrier voiced his concerns.
"The cafe appears to be in breach of its lease," Cr Ferrier said.
"Why would we be going into another four year term when there's a breach notice outstanding and there's been non-compliance?
"I can't agree with it."
Mobile food vendors looking to sell their food at Goolwa Beach had Cr Melissa Rebbeck support.
Cr Rebbeck said that young people that don't want gourmet food and can't take it onto the beach will utilise the food trucks and in Summer there's plenty of transactions to be shared.
"Goolwa Beach is on fire during the Summer period," Cr Rebbeck said.
"There might be uproar from the community, but there needs to be an understanding that business attracts business."
An application by Drip 'N' Press to operate at three locations which includes Goola Beach and Port Elliot from July 1, 2022 to February 8, 2023 had Mayor Keith Parkes stunned.
"I never thought I'd see a mobile food van application ever again," Mayor Parkes said.
"If this goes through, you will be able to hear the explosion from the other side of Adelaide."
Cr Bronwyn Lewis said she would be supporting the motion.
"There has been significant change with the Sugars Beach development that we need to happen," Cr Lewis said.
