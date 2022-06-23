The Times

Alexandrina Council meeting sees Coorong Cafe secure four-year deal at Sugars Beach

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:04am
Alexandrina Council meeting saw Coorong Cafe secure a four-year deal at Sugars Beach. Photo: Matt Welch.

A four-year license has been secured at the Sugars Beach site by the Coorong Cafe at the Monday, June 20 Alexandrina Council Meeting.

Journalist

