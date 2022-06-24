For the first time this year the The Granite Community Band and the Granite Community Strings will again perform together.
This Sunday, June 26, the sister ensembles will put on a joint concert at the Lutheran Church Centre located on Adelaide Road Victor Harbor.
This is another of the bands ongoing series of $5 concerts (15 and under free) which have proved very popular over the last couple of years of restricted performance options.
Granite Band Conductor Brenton Osborne and Granite Strings Conductor Judy Fletcher both agree that this concert represents excellent value and would be a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Granite Community Band president Bill Lowe agreed.
"We would welcome an audience during these challenging times to show support for the bands that help support our community, and hope to see you all there to enjoy an entertaining concert," he said.
Tickets will be available at the doors, which open from 1.30pm.
The concert will begin at 2pm, and the bands are excited to once again perform in front of a live audience.
Tea and coffee will be available plus the always popular raffle, the venue is heated, with plenty of spaced out seating.
The Granite Community Band and the Granite Community Strings last played at the Rotary Clubs annual Victor Harbor Christmas pageant in conjunction with the kids from the Victor Harbor Primary School.
This was followed a few days later with a Carols by Candlelight, which collected gifts for the local Salvation Army Christmas appeal.
