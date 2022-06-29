Discover what's on around the region

NGARRINDJERI STORY TIME
Goolwa Library
Thursday, June 30, 10-11am at the Goolwa Library. Join Ngarrindjeri woman Kyla McHughes, who will read a culturally relevant story, teach the dance of the Emu, Kangaroo and other Australian animals and sing/teach some nursery rhymes in Ngarrindjeri. Information at www.eventbrite.com.au/o/alexandrina-libraries-26256212879
SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Thursday, June 30, 12noon. at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
DISCOVER THE CLASSICS
Shakespeare Group
Friday, July 1, 2- 4pm at the Victor Harbor Public Library. Shakespeare will be unravelled. There's no doubt he's a bit of a puzzler at times but Valerie Lillington will bring his work to life if you'd like to get to know his work better. There's no need to book, just come and you'll be very welcome. What's more, it's free!
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, July 2, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
LIVE BAND
Myponga Progress Association
Saturday, July 2, 7pm. Myponga Town Hall. Rock out to Guinea Pigs V2 in a fundraiser to support the Myponga Town Hall restoration. Information online at ticketebo.com.au/myponga-progress-association/a-night-of-old-school-memories
MARKET FAIR
Goolwa Wharf Rotary Market
Sunday, July 3. 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/GoolwaWharfRotaryMarkets
RELAX, UNWIND
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Monday, July 4, 11am-12noon, VHSC Room at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Enjoy an hour of Meditation for the over 50s. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
