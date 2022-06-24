Boat ramp, berthing fees to return at Wirrina Cove

Boaties will soon have to pay to use facilities at Wirrina Marina, after getting free usage since March 2020.
The State Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure took over management of the marina in 2020 and stopped collecting boat ramp fees while upgrades were undertaken.
This work included maintenance of pontoons, CCTV and the appointment of an onsite marina manager.
From 1 July 2022, fees will be re-introduced for boat ramp use, casual berthing and commercial operator use.
The new fees, starting at as little as $10, will go towards the ongoing maintenance and management of the marina
The fees are in line with others charged at similar facilities in South Australia.
For more information, and to see a list of fee amounts visit https://www.sa.gov.au/topics/boating-and-marine/Moorings-marinas-ramps/wirrina-marina
