The Times

Boat ramp, berthing fees to return at Wirrina Cove

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boaties will soon have to pay to use facilities at the Wirrina Marina. Picture: Marina St Vincent - Facebook.

Boaties will soon have to pay to use facilities at Wirrina Marina, after getting free usage since March 2020.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.