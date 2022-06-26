A week of excitement at Encounter Bay Bowling Club

It was a delightful week for the Encounter Bay Bowling Club with three days full of action on the green.
President's Pairs was sponsored by Burson Auto Parts and the winners were Frank Rigior and Rob Price. Runners-up - Gaynor and Leo Staak. In third place - Sandy and Geoff Berg.
Thursday's triples - winners, Jean Jackson, Leo Staak and Peter Maunder. Runners-up - Frank Bayley, Max Davey and Vicky Roberts. In third place - Warren Watkins, Gaynor Staak and Alan Pearce. Sponsor was Cafe Primo.
On Saturday, the sponsor was Boylan Lawyers, the winners were Greg Davis, Gordon Todd and Geoff Pfeiffer. Second - Peter Pibworth, Gaynor Staak and Alan Pearce. Third - Wally Humphrys and Di Brown.
