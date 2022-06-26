Successful week of soccer for the Southern Breakers Soccer Club

The match started with the Breakers on top, with Bainbridge, Beaton and Kleinig putting the Adelaide University defence under the gun with their expeditiousness and guile when making runs in behind the opposing defence. Kleinig was close to scoring their first goal after a few minutes when he slipped in between two defenders but was denied due to a smart stop from the opposing goalkeeper. Fortunately, he got the better of the defence again by running past them and burying a one on one. Later in the half Kleinig turned provider after he set up Weston for the second goal.