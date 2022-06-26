Successful week of soccer for the Southern Breakers Soccer Club

The Southern Breakers Soccer Club had a round that was jam packed full of action, travel and great performances by all players. Read a full club report below.
Under 15 Girls
Advertisement
The Breakers U15 girls hit the road again this week, travelling to Blackwood to take on the Sturt Lions.
From the start, they dominated the play. Their first goal came from the boot of Kayte O'Donnell, expertly set up by Estelle Dybala.
O'Donnell scored again only minutes later with a great shot from a pass from Nila Mohring. The goalie got a hand to the shot but couldn't hold it and it slammed into the net.
The Breakers had the majority of the play for the first half but when Sturt Lions did manage to get forward they made the most of their chances, slotting a neat goal for their first.
Shortly after Lucy Boundey was brought down in the box. The linesman thought it was a penalty but the referee disagreed.
After halftime Sturt Lions managed to get a little more possession of the ball but Lokke Rennerts, Alanna Anderson and Hannah Rowland stood fast in defence.
Amber Kim was playing a fabulous running game, popping up left, right, front and back. Sophie Andrews and Taylor Perry also stepped up with excellent marking and tackling in the midfield.
Up front, Zoe Warren, Zara Boundey, Nila Mohring and Kayte O'Donnell all had chances but couldn't find the net.
Ella Bryant pulled off a great one-handed save in goal but was unable to get to another shot shortly after from a corner.
With the scores even at 2-2 the girls stepped up again with the combination of Mohring and O'Donnell providing the third goal.
Abby Ellis took the field for the first time, coming straight from a cross country race. From the start she looked dangerous and was unlucky not to come away with a goal.
In the end the girls went home with a 2-3 win but the score didn't reflect their domination of the game.
Next week they play Sturt Lions again, this time at home, to make up a postponed first-round match.
Write-up: Caroline Horn
Under 14's
Last Sunday Southern Breakers U14's headed to Pasadena for a game against Plympton Bulldogs. Started as a wet one, but luckily the rain stopped and held off for the duration of the game.
The opposition scored the first goal 15 minutes. The Breakers retaliated with great defending and constant pressure but unfortunately, Plympton found the net on the half time whistle.
Advertisement
Breakers were fired up going into the second half 2 down and didn't waste time going on the attack scoring two consecutive goals. First pushing forward, with quick passes onto Eddy Yeoward who put it in the back of the net. The second, Eddy sending the ball across from near the right corner, to be received by Aden Goodman, who with a direct sight of the goal, took the shot and equalised.
With only 11 men and no substitutes, Southern Breakers showed strength and determination with continuous attacking and defending. Plympton were an aggressive side who had the upper hand with fresh legs from their subs and were quick on the attack from our goal kicks. Unfortunately breaking through to score another 3 goals in the last 10 minutes, bringing the final score to 5-2 their way.
Breakers should be proud of their excellent team work, endurance and keeping their heads throughout the game.
Man of the Match: Aden Goodman
Goals: Eddy Yeoward - 1, Aden Goodman - 1
Under 10's
Advertisement
The 9am kick-off had the under ten's warming up early to play against Mount Barker. This week the players started with high energy and focus on finding space, allowing increased opportunities for solid passes, and taking their time when in possession of the ball.
The first 10-minutes saw Breakers attacking strongly with the mid-field and forward players working well together for attempts at goal, only to have Mount Barkers goalkeeper respond with confident saves. When Mount Barker attacked, Breaker's defence made up of Ruby, Luke and Indigo were quick to regain possession and push the ball forward.
The tries for goal eventually paid off with Hunter Hogan making a successful shot. The ball initially appeared to head for the cross bar, but effectively found the back of the net. Breakers continued to control the ball with more confidence, having the benefit of their home ground.
The second half witnessed Mount Barker United applying more pressure, increasing their possessions, and scoring their first goal in the opening minutes. The attempts continued with another goal initially being added, only to be discounted a few moments later with Mount Barker United declaring the ball had initially gone over the back line. A sign of true sportsmanship sustained the score at 1-1.
Mid field players Flynn, Harvey, Braxton and Lincoln supported each other commendably which allowed forward player Hunter along with Braxton to position themselves well for another chance at goal. Braxton placed himself within the goal box allowing him to have a successful shot at goal on receipt of a pass from Hunter. The team strategy and multiple goal saves from Jaxson enabled a successful and deserved win for Southern Breakers with a final score of 2-1.
Write-up: Sarah Bicknell
Advertisement
Under 11's
The Southern Breakers Under 11 Boys were at home with a 10:00 start against Sturt Lions White.
We had Jackson Micklethwaite again fill-in as our goalkeeper this week. First half started with a Southern Breakers goal by Milan Ferraro within the first couple of minutes of play. Then the opposition fought back with some great teamwork, with a number of goals conceded by half time. Half time Breakers 1, Sturt 3.
The second half of the game, resulted with a number of goals scored by the opposition, as some very good team work on show. No further goals were added by the Southern Breakers, as good scoring chances were unfortunately conceded. Final score Breakers 1, Sturt 7.
Write-up: Eion Williamson
Southern Breakers Seniors
Advertisement
The Southern Breakers Seniors hosted the Adelaide University Soccer Club at Breaker Park on the 25th of June. Adelaide University were also in admirable form with four wins, two draws and a loss and a goal difference of +24. They were top themselves from Rounds 1 to 3, and rightfully considered themselves in a strong position to cause an upset.
Coaches Quentin Munro and Mogann Nair, who replaced Coach Peters who unluckily tested positive to Covid 19 this week, had almost a full squad to select from. They lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jayden Dunstone in goals who has been superb, and a solidified backline of Jamie Warren, Sam Barth, Mick Engelson and Jack Church. The midfield consisted of the ever-reliable Joel Harris and Nicolas Barnett in the centre, flanked by Brandon Bainbridge and Landyn Beaton on the wings. Up front was Recce Kleinig who scored five goals the previous week, with the physical and experienced Michael Weston in behind him.
The match started with the Breakers on top, with Bainbridge, Beaton and Kleinig putting the Adelaide University defence under the gun with their expeditiousness and guile when making runs in behind the opposing defence. Kleinig was close to scoring their first goal after a few minutes when he slipped in between two defenders but was denied due to a smart stop from the opposing goalkeeper. Fortunately, he got the better of the defence again by running past them and burying a one on one. Later in the half Kleinig turned provider after he set up Weston for the second goal.
Adelaide University put up a momentary fightback in the later stages of the first half, but the third goal of the Breakers came. Substitute Jordan Sacaran, who was formerly an Adelaide University player and University of Adelaide student, capitalised after a goal line scramble due to some sloppy defending from Adelaide University again.
Church from left full-back nearly got on the scoresheet late in the first half when he clattered his shot into the near upright from a tight angle, but the Breakers had to settle for a respectable three goal advantage in the first half.
Adelaide University piled on the pressure in the second half and were rewarded with an early goal from a corner after a towering header flew past goalkeeper Dunstone and over the top of substitute Ben Sinclair on the far post. However, the Southern Breakers also created chances and were cruelly denied by the woodwork twice early in the second half.
Advertisement
Adelaide Uni tried to continue a seemingly unassailable comeback, but the Breakers defence remained rigid, in particular centre halves Barth and Engelson who were out for a number of weeks. Barth was ill for weeks due to Covid 19 and a dreadful flu, and Engelson made his return to the starting eleven after a grievous foot injury. The comeback was no longer on after around 20minutes left in the match, when a long-ranged shot was spilled by the Adelaide University goalkeeper into substitute Kym Taylor, who headed the rebound for the fourth goal.
The Breakers remained on top for the remainder of the half pushing for a fifth, with substitute Rhys Sinclair who turned 34 today, restoring parity in the middle along side Harris and Weston, both who had great games. Sacaran came on again contributing significantly defensively and offensively from the left side of midfield. Substitute Kenny John, came on with five minutes to go.
The game ended in a four one win to the Southern Breakers who maintain their perfect record of nine wins out of nine, with a goal difference of +62. Next week they take on Gleeson FC at home, who the Breakers defeated 4-2 in Round One after a hard-fought battle.
Write-up: Kenny John
Other Teams Scores
U12 Won 4:Nil
Advertisement
U14 lost 5:2
U17 Won their first game 6:1 (Well done Boys)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.