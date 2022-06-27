The Times

Local surfing clubs have a successful weekend on the water


By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:20am, first published 12:53am
Like usual the local waters were full of surfers, but even more were out this weekend with round four of the South Coast Boardriders Club competition and round five of the MicroGroms Junior Boardriders Surf Club competition in full swing.



Sophie Conlon

Journalist



