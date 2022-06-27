Like usual the local waters were full of surfers, but even more were out this weekend with round four of the South Coast Boardriders Club competition and round five of the MicroGroms Junior Boardriders Surf Club competition in full swing.
The South Coast Boardriders Club competition runs over the year with six rounds surfed across local beaches.
On Saturday, June 25 local surfers came out in force to participate in round four of the local competition.
The 4-5 foot waves were pumping at Middleton Point and it was an epic day out for all involved.
In the open comp Alex Rix came in first place, followed closely by Steve Manners, Indi Debono came up behind in third place, In fourth was Levi Ballie and then in fifth was Leo Torok.
Poppy Sweetman was the leader in the women's competition.
In the junior boy's Indi DeBono placed again, but this time the 16-year-old powerhouse came out on top
And in the veteran's comp Dan Keelan finished with a win.
The MicroGroms Junior Boardriders Surf Club is dedicated to encouraging kids to have a go at surfing and holds ten events throughout the year.
On Sunday, June 26, the up and coming surfers came out for a day of fun and excitement on the water for the fifth round..
The club caters for all experience levels and has the A Grade, B Grade and C Grade competitions.
The A Grade caters for the advanced surfers of the club, who surfed Middleton Bay with rain and sun and some fun lefts, Corey finished with the win, Indi came in a close second, Zach finished with third and Leo came in at number four.
The B Grade caters to intermediate level surfers, who take on green waves, on Sunday they took on the wild conditions at Middleton Point and faced a solid swell amongst the rain squalls.
In the girls competition Karly came in at number one, Laila placed second, Jemma in third and Chloe in fourth.
For the boys round Ashtyn came in first, Rai got second position, Jake came in third and Kai came fourth.
The C Grade, beginners who jump on the white water, scored fun waves on the mid coast at Three Poles.
Isla topped the girls competition, with second place going to Priya, Allegra came third, and Chloe got fourth place.
In the boys competition Seth finished at number one, Alfie came second, Leo placed third and Bernie came fourth.
