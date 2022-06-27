Big wins for GSNA netballers in round 11

It was another great weekend of netball for all teams in the Great Southern Netball Association, and the League girls played exceptionally well with high scores all around the region for round 11.
Victor Harbor V Goolwa
It was a tough game for the Goolwa girls when they played at Victor Harbor on Saturday.
Victor was in fine from and they fought hard for the win, Goolwa played well until their team was hit by several injuries that impacted performance.
Chloe Headon, of Goolwa, made her debut into the league team and worked well with her teammates.
At the final whistle it was Victor Harbor 71 to Goolwa 38.
Congratulations to Poppy Brown of Goolwa, who played her 100th club game.
Strathalbyn V Willunga
After last weeks loss, the Willunga girls picked themselves up and performed well against Strathalbyn, showing spectators what good teamwork looks like.
On their home courts, Strathalbyn was due for a win, but Willunga tore through and took the win by a landslide.
Willunga, sitting at number two on the ladder, won 62 to Strathalbyn's 40.
Congratulations to Daxeen Waslh- Wilding, who played her 100th senior game for Willunga.
McLaren Vale V Yankalilla
It was no surprise to anyone when the McLaren Vale girls continued their winning streak against Yankalilla.
McLaren Vale remains undefeated this season while Yankalilla has only managed the one win.
Yankalilla put up some unexpected resistance against the ladder-leaders, going down by only 17 points in one of McLaren Vale's smallest winning margins this year. McLaren Vale won 58 to 41.
Myponga V Mount Compass
After a few weeks of losses Mount Compass was in for an easy win when they played at Myponga.
The home side put up a good fight, but they were not strong enough to beat the Mount Compass girls.
Straight shooting by Mount Compass saw them reach 44 goals while Myponga scored well with 27.
Round 12 preview
In round 12, Saturday July 2, Mount Compass will host Goolwa, Willunga will travel to McLaren Vale, Yankalilla will host Myponga and Langhorne Creek will visit Strathalbyn.
