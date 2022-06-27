The Times
Meet the Locals

Nathan's a family man with an important role in the Yankalilla community

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan, with his wife Susana and daughters Hayley 4, and Georgia 1, recently enjoyed a walk through nature. Picture: Supplied

He has a career jam-packed full of experience in local government and will soon bring his expertise to the District Council of Yankalilla, but Nathan Cunningham is more than his corporate persona and is excited to meet the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.