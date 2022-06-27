Nathan's a family man with an important role in the Yankalilla community

He has a career jam-packed full of experience in local government and will soon bring his expertise to the District Council of Yankalilla, but Nathan Cunningham is more than his corporate persona and is excited to meet the community.
Mr Cunningham will be the council's new chief executive officer, which has been a dream in the making for the past year.
"I recall telling my wife on a 2021 stay that if the DC Yankalilla CEO role became available, then I'd be putting my hand up," he said.
"I've been ready and keen to take the next career step as a CEO but I wanted to do this in an area that felt important to me and through each visit, I feel my connection has grown to the region."
The Cunningham family has had a growing connection to the region since Mr Cunningham and his wife, Susana Cunningham married 10 years ago.
"The first ever holiday that Susana and I took together was to Kangaroo Island and I recall with fondness a quick stop in Yankalilla on the way to the ferry for essentials from the bakery and the supermarket," he said.
Since the birth of their daughters, Hayley (four) and Georgia (one), Mr Cunningham said the family has continued holidaying in the area.
"Over recent years, we have had numerous stays on the mainland and the more time we spend at Carrickalinga and Normanville, the more we have been drawn to this community," he said.
"The Main South Road descent into Yankalilla sparks great 'welcoming' memories for me as it is reminiscent of my arrival to my home from when I grew up in the Adelaide Hills."
Mr Cunningham said once he is settled into the community he hopes to be involved with local sporting groups, and find some other Carlton supporters to watch the footy with.
"I enjoy playing tennis and golf but I don't get a heap of spare time to pursue them but if a local tennis team needs a fill-in and has low expectations of my fitness and my talents, then I'm keen," he said.
"After 20 years of nothing to celebrate in an AFL sense, I'm pleased to see my team, Carlton, performing well this year."
Another thing Mr Cunningham loves is getting outdoors with his family and their miniature sausage dog, Chops.
"In a pre-COVID world, we were avid travellers and it's pleasing to see that type of 'normal' is now returning, we have seen a lot of great destinations in Australia and around the world together," he said.
Family is important to Mr Cunningham, who said his wife was supportive of his career and was excited to see him take up the opportunities and challenges that come with a CEO role.
Mr Cunningham said he was excited to find out more about the community within his role and hear about the connections people have to the area.
"I know many people have different connections and different stories so I am keen to harness this welcoming feel for residents and visitors so we can continue to promote and enjoy the spectacular local environment which is a strength of the region and part of what I love about the area," he said.
"The members of the community I have connected with on my many visits and stays in the region has also made me want to play a role in their lives through my role with Council."
In previous local government positions Mr Cunningham was humbled by the connections of his role and the benefits people saw in their life.
"I valued this connection and I remain humbled to be able to play an important stewardship role for the communities I serve," he said.
"DC Yankalilla has a busy agenda and I thrive in an environment looking to make positive change.
"I recognise that change is hard and that it needs to be pursued sensitively, and with the right intention; but I have built a career on managing and delivering the benefits of change."
