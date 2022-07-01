The Times
Another step forward for The Bluff Master Plan

By Sophie Conlon
Updated July 1 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:30am
The community gathered at workshops to share their ideas for the Bluff Master Plan Picture: Heidi Wolff Photography

After a community consultation phase the City of Victor Harbor has voted to create a Draft Bluff Masterplan.

