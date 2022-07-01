Another step forward for The Bluff Master Plan

After a community consultation phase the City of Victor Harbor has voted to create a Draft Bluff Masterplan.
At the latest City of Victor Harbor council meeting councillors received a key findings report which highlighted results from 639 survey submissions, key stakeholders reports and data that was collected at community design workshops.
An overwhelming majority of feedback showed that people enjoyed the natural, unspoiled and rugged atmosphere of The Bluff and they did not want the local sight 'ruined by tourist gimmicks'.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the development of the master plan was exciting and important.
"It provides us with a tool that will help us protect the things that our community most values about The Bluff at the same time as identifying opportunities to enhance this very special place in a way that reflects the shared community vision," she said.
Some development possibilities suggested by survey respondents were, safer and more defined walkways, more signage and the addition of picnic areas.
Others were excited to suggest mountain biking tracks and whale watching lookouts.
Dr Jenkins said the master plan would be created by Hatch, in partnership with the council.
"Our next step is to draw on what we heard from our community and work with key stakeholders, including First Nations representatives, to develop a draft Master Plan," she said.
"The draft plan will be presented back to the community for further input before it is finalised.
"Thank you to everyone who has participated in the development of The Bluff Master Plan so far. I look forward to continuing the collaborative approach over the coming months."
Hatch will use the feedback gathered during the consultation stage to create the plan, which is set to be delivered back to council towards the end of July.
the The Bluff Master Plan Consultation Key Findings Report can be found at https://www.victor.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0033/1166568/Attachment-Under-Seperate-Cover-Agenda-Item-12.2-The-Bluff-Master-Plan.pdf
