In a big weekend of footy, it was round 11 of the Great Southern Football League's Men's A Grade competition.
Kicking off at Victor Harbor Oval at 2:30pm, it was the hometown Victor Harbor Roos facing off with the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies.
The Roos had the bounce in the first quarter and hopped out to a 26 point lead by the end of the first. 5.2 (32) to 1.0 (6).
The Maggies began to take flight in the second quarter and got a few goals through the big sticks, but the Roos seemed to have an answer whenever there felt like a momentum shift to the black and white. Heading into the halftime break it was: 8.5 (53) to 4.2 (26).
The Roos made it clear that the Magpies would need to have a big fourth to make it a game heading into the final quarter at 11.8 (74) to 6.5 (41).
While the Maggies showed some fight, the mighty Victor Harbor Roos ran out winners 14.10 (94) to 9.8 (62).
Roos with the bounce: Jesse McKinnon, Samuel Basham, Lachlan Borrillo, Harry Vincent, Jackson Elmes and Dylan Kleinig.
High flying Maggies: Ryan Carnelly, Daniel Fry, Brian Gill, Logan Payne, Oscar McCann and Frazer Hayward.
It was over to Strathalbyn for the Roosters at home taking on the Willunga Demons.
The Roosters were looking to take the horn producing scalp of the top three Demons and they came out ferocious.
Sending a message early the Roosters finished the first booting six and led the Dees 6.2 (38) to 3.3 (21).
The Dees came out in the second full of hellfire and brimstone. They led by a point heading into the halftime break: 6.6 (42) to 6.5 (41).
Inaccurate kicking and slump in goal kicking affected the third quarter with neither team scoring a goal, but with the Roosters making five behinds, they took the lead into the final term. 6.10 (46) to 6.7 (43).
With the Roosters having the chance to blow the game open in the third and not taking their chances, they didn't make the same mistake twice and in the fourth made sure they put it through the big sticks.
The Strathalbyn Roosters took a major victory at home. 10.15 (75) to 8.8 (56). Willunga dropped to third on the ladder after the defeat.
Roosters with the peck: Xavier Redden, Ben Simounds, Tom Redden, Richard O'Grady, Mitchell Godfrey, and Sam George.
Red hot Dees: Billy Cook, Job Colwell, Cameron Hutchens, Danny Juckers, Brett Miegel and Sam Tregenza.
Home cooking seemed to be doing the trick for teams playing at home. Langhorne Creek Hawks faced off with Encounter Bay at home and gave another top of the ladder team a wake up call.
The Hawks set out to make a statement in this game and never really looked in doubt. By halftime it was still a game with the Hawks only up by 22 points. 6.6 (42) to 3.2 (20).
After that, the Hawks dug in the claws and flew away with a big win. 15.13 (103) to 7.7 (49).
High flying Hawks: Matt Dominish, David Warren, Jack Keynes, Ben Arbon, Troy Blackwell and Jackson Humphries.
Best of the Bays: Marcus Lippett, Hamish Tonkin, Cory Gamble, Tyler Baldock, Bradley Kreuger and John Morris.
11 games into the season and the McLaren Eagles are still absolutely perfect.
The Eagles faced off with the Yankalilla Tigers at home and this one was never in doubt. The Tigers would have been begging for the final siren to sound and when it did, they returned home with a 122 point defeat. 19.15 (129) to 1.1 (7).
Best Eagles: Daniel Marr, Brett Ellis, Matthew Merrett, Jackson Daniels, Leon Groves and Joel Vandeleur.
Tigers showing heart: Joel Kay, Adam Hunt, William Hogben, James Hurrell, Angus Weir and Jack Fitzgerald.
It was the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks taking on the Mt Compass Bulldogs at Myponga Oval and this match was close up until the final quarter.
It was a slow, low scoring, arm wrestle in the first with both teams level at 1.1 (7).
Heading into the halftime break it was the Mudlarks on top with a four point advantage. 3.2 (20) to 2.4 (16).
In the third the Mudlarks made a bit of traction and gave themselves a bit of a cushion heading into the fourth. 5.7 (37) to 3.4 (22).
Not hanging about and letting the Doggies back into it, the Mudlarks put on the goal kicking jets and ran away with a 7.11 (53) to 3.6 (24) win.
Mightiest Mudlarks: Scott Ogilvie, Luke Whitford, Thomas Carroll, Matthew Flintham, Elliot Chalmers and Kain Spinks.
Bulldogs with the bite: Tomas Vitkunas, Klaus Simons, Corey Grove, Tom Pinyon, Brent Creek and Shane Heatley.
McLaren Eagles sit on top the ladder STILL perfect on 22 points.
Myponga/Sellicks fly into second position after their win on the weekend on 16 points.
Willunga dropped to third, but only by percentage.
Round 12 will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 2.
