The Fleurieu Peninsula is aging says 2021 census data

The Fleurieu Peninsula is getting older, and living expenses are rising according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistic's 2021 Census.
But, wages are on the rise and it seems there are more homes being occupied across the Fleurieu than there were in 2016.
The census was completed on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and data was released on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
For the first time the census collected data about long term health conditions and results show that about half of people across the Fleurieu Peninsula have one or more long term health condition.
Arthritis was the most common condition among residents across the City of Victor Harbor, the Alexandrina Council and the Yankalilla District Council regions.
Below is a breakdown of key data points, by council region, compared to the 2016 census.
On census night there were 28,730 people who permanently resided within the Alexandrina Council region.
Majority of residents were female (51.2 per cent), while males made up 48.8 per cent of those living within the district. This is a 0.1 per cent change since 2016.
The median age has grown from 51 in 2016, to 53.
Within the council region 72.9 per cent of private dwellings were occupied, while there were 4,348 (27.1 percent) unoccupied homes.
The number of unoccupied homes has gone down slightly since the 2016 census, but is still high compared to the rest of Australia, which sits at 10.1 per cent.
Average rent in the region is $280 per week, an inflation of $30 in the last five years.
Mortgage repayments in the region have also gone up since 2016, the median mortgage payment is now $1400 per month.
Average weekly incomes also saw a rise since 2016, but the region still falls short when compared to the rest of the state and country,.
The average personal weekly income in the Alexandrina region is $606.
On census night there was 5,834 people who permanently lived within the District Council of Yankalilla.
The male to female ratio is very nearly split 50/50, with 49.7 per cent identifying as male, and the remaining 50.3 per cent of residents identifying as female. This is a 0.3 per cent change since 2016.
The districts median age has jumped to 56, compared to 54 in 2016.
Almost half (41.1 per cent) of the regions private dwellings were unoccupied on census night, this number has gone down by 1.6 per cent since 2016.
The average price of rent in the district rose to $275 per week, and the average monthly mortgage repayments are now $1300.
Residents are, on average, taking home $567 per week. This amount has jumped since 2016, but it still falls short of the nation's average income, which is 805 per week.
There were 16,139 permanent City of Victor Harbor residents on census night.
The region was in line with data trends and saw a larger female population in the area, 53.0 per cent, compared to 47.0 per cent male.
The region is getting older, with the median age now sitting at 60.
On census night 23.9 per cent of private dwellings were unoccupied, this is a slight drop since 2016, when 29.1 per cent of homes were empty.
The cost of renting has gone up to an average of $290 per week, while the average mortgage repayments have stayed consistent at $1300 per month.
Personal income rose to an average of $545 per week, but sits well below the state average of $734.
To find more information on the census, visit https://www.abs.gov.au/
