It's time for the Fleurieu Peninsula community to hit that vote button and get one of our magnificent towns nominated for the South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year award.
With 54 towns across the state nominated, the Fleurieu have several towns up for nomination.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven said that regional communities are the backbone of the state and the economic powerhouse driving prosperity for South Australia.
"Industries in our regions contribute $29 billion to the state's economy each year and following the challenges of recent years, it's never been more important to celebrate this contribution," Ms Scriven said.
"I offer my congratulations to the 54 towns nominated and thank all those people who took the time to enter their favourite towns and highlight the value their communities bring to our state.
"All South Australians benefit from our strong agricultural sector and regional communities. I encourage everyone who values our regions to get online, show your support and vote for your favourite town."
Five finalist towns will be announced in early August and will go through an independent judging process to determine which will be named Ag Town of the Year.
The Eyre Peninsula farming town of Kimba was named South Australia's 2021 Agricultural Town of the Year.
The award highlights the importance of developing and maintaining a strong and vibrant agriculture sector in South Australia, by recognising towns excelling in agricultural practices and the flow on effect this has on communities.
Voting is open until Monday, July 25 2022, to vote visit: www.AgTown.com.au.
