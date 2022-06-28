The Times

Several Fleurieu Peninsula towns up for nomination in the South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year award

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:36am
Clare Scriven said that regional communities are the backbone of the state and with several Fleurieu Peninsula up for the South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year award nominations, its time to get voting. Photo: Matt Welch.

It's time for the Fleurieu Peninsula community to hit that vote button and get one of our magnificent towns nominated for the South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year award.

