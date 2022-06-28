The 2022 Shannons Adelaide Rally is set to feature some of the country's finest driving roads and new stages for the event are set to be held in the Fleurieu Peninsula.
At the Monday, June 20 Alexandrina Council meeting, councillors discussed two options for the Strathalbyn leg of the rally.
Option one was to allocate $23,000 in the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and budget for the street closures, barriers and rubbish removal.
Option two was for the allocation of the $23,000 to Adelaide Rally be subject to the successful endorsement of the formal application from Adelaide Rally to be presented at a future meeting of Council.
The vehicles are set to stop in the Strathalbyn for approximately four hours and the rally itself is set to benefit Strathalbyn tourism, shops, cafes, hotels and business in general.
Alexandrina Councillor, Rex Keily believes it will be a great opportunity to bring tourism to the region.
"It will be a place for people to see classic cars and will benefit shopping, cafes and the region as a whole," Cr Keily said.
"It's a great opportunity."
Cr Craig Maidment said he would like to have the event on an annual basis.
"It will attract international, national and state television to the area," Cr Maidment said.
"It will be totally unique and the community is excited at the prospect of it. I will support this."
Cr Michael Farrier had questions on how much option one would cost.
Cr Bronwyn Lewis wanted to know if a profit was made from the event does council get their money back?
"If Shannons is a commercial entity, I'm figuring out why we are supporting a commercial entity," Cr Bronwyn said.
Mayor Keith Parkes replied "They would be a sponsor of the event, but would not run the event."
Cr Rex Keily told the chamber that "Adelaide Rally is set to run the event."
Cr Lewis foreshadowed a motion that council look at the costs first and who the company is before voting.
A division was requested by Cr Lewis. The Presiding Member declared the vote set aside.
The Presiding Member declared the motion carried.
The 2022 Shannons Adelaide Rally will cover more than 220 competitive kilometres over four days of competition.
