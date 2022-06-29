The whales that frequent the shores of the Fleurieu Peninsula are making themselves known to spotters and putting on a show.
At 8:34am on Wednesday, June 29 at The Bluff in Victor Harbor, three Southern Right Whales (SRW) were spotted.
Two of the SRW were between Depledge Beaach and Kings Beach 200m off shore.
Another SRW between The Bluff and West Island 600m out.
It's an absolute wonder to see these giant marine mammals so close to our shores.
On Tuesday, June 28, it was an exciting day with eight SRW adults observed and moving (in various groups) around The Bluff and between Petrel Cove and the Flat Iron. On the same day there was also a spotting at Basham Beach with a SRW and her calf near the shore.
Here are several tips when it comes to whale watching:
Be patient! Whales are unpredictable, but when you grasp their behaviours, it will make it much easier to see them.
Have the camera ready. You can film and also take photos pushing the white dot at the top right hand corner of your phone. That way you don't miss out on any live action, or stills.
Bring the right equipment. It can be very cold waiting for the whales. Make sure you rug up and bring a flask of something warm. Keep warm!
Breath it all in. Make sure you take some time away from the viewfinder and let the moment sink in. It's a wonderful memory you're creating. Don't let all of it be through a camera lens.
For recent unconfirmed sightings, or if you would like free training to become a whale spotter please contact SA Whale Centre on 8551 0750 or email whalecentre@victor.sa.gov.au.
You can also keep up to date with sighting at: www.sawhalecentre.com.au/whale-sightings/whale-sighting-log/
Have you got any Whale shots? Send them to matt.welch@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll add them to the gallery.
