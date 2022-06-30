The Times

Dry July has kicked off and you can still sign up

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
June 30 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dry July kicks off in Victor Harbor and much needed funds are rolling in

It's that time of year where we put down the alcoholic drinks, raise much needed funds for cancer victims and get a healthier month under our belts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.