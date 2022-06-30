Dry July kicks off in Victor Harbor and much needed funds are rolling in

It's that time of year where we put down the alcoholic drinks, raise much needed funds for cancer victims and get a healthier month under our belts.
It's Dry July and the funds you raise as part of your month sobriety will provide invaluable services for cancer patients, their families and carers.
Dry July's Campaign and Fundraising Manager, Ashleigh Oliver said that the ball is already rolling from people in Victor Harbor participating this year.
"Dry July is in its 15th year and people from Victor Harbor partaking in this year's Dry July have already started their fundraising, which is fantastic!" Ms Oliver said.
"There's 1800 participants in South Australia and they've raised more than $160,000 already.
"We're encouraging Australians to go alcohol free for people affected by cancer. The funds raised provide invaluable services to cancer patients like, life-saving appointments, guidance from a specialist nurse, connection to a n informative voice or a bed closer to treatment.
"The funds are vitally important. Unfortunately everyone has a connection to cancer whether it be directly or someone you know."
The health benefits for yourself are also a great initiative to give up the drink for a month.
"It can have really great health benefits, and I can vouch for myself as this will be my fourth Dry July," Ms Oliver said.
"Increased energy levels, higher productivity, better concentration, better sleep, weight loss and clearer skin are just some of the benefits.
"Most importantly, no hangovers!"
The Victor Harbor Times would like to hear from community members partaking in this year's Dry July and tell their story of why they are partaking.
If you would like to contribute to Dry July, you can sign-up or just donate at: www.dryjuly.com
