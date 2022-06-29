Heading out for a brisk stroll around the Fleurieu Peninsula community tonight? Don't forget your brolly!
With the on and off showers expected to continue into the night, there's no need to worry about bringing the car in for safety, but it could get a great wash tonight.
Victor Harbor will have a 90% chance of rain overnight and be partly cloudy. Winds will be northwesterly 15 to 20 km/ and set to become light in the late evening.
Port Elliot has had reports of localised heavy showers which have produced minimal flooding, but nothing to be alarmed about.
The Bureau of Meteorology said that Victor Harbor could see some heavy showers overnight.
"There could be brief, heavy showers coming in from time-to-time overnight," BOM spokesperson said.
"If that does happen it will be in periods. Nothing that will cause widespread issues. There are no warnings out for the Fleurieu Peninsula with severe weather.
"But there may be some briefly heavy showers around overnight."
Thursday, June 30 looks to have a minimum temperature of seven degrees which will reach a maximum 14 degrees.
There's a four to six millimetre prediction of rainfall for Thursday.
It will be partly cloudy with a very high (90%) chance of showers which will ease during the morning.
Winds are set to be northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.
Overnight temperatures fall to around seven with daytime temperatures reaching between 11 and 14.
