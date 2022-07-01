An evening of excitement, mixing all the class of a ball and all the fun of the beach, is back on again to raise money for the Fleurieu Community Foundation's Homelessness fund.
The Black Tie and Boardies Ball will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Middleton Pioneer Hall and chairperson of the board Brad Butler said the foundation was hoping to raise at least $15,000.
The foundation is well on its way to succeeding in this goal with already more than 200 people set to attend.
Since 2019, some of the funds raised by the foundation have gone towards the employment of an Homelessness Early Intervention Officer at Junction Goolwa.
Ms Price was hired for the role and it is her job to support people on the Fleurieu who are experiencing some sort of financial stress or residency uncertainty and may be at risk of becoming homeless.
Since its inception, the program has helped to support 53 children, 240 individuals and currently there are 29 people being supported by Ms Price.
This year would be the first that all funds from the ball have solely gone towards homelessness Mr Butler explained.
He also hoped the event would raise awareness for national homelessness week, which runs in the first week of August.
Mr Butler said getting to the people in need and supporting them with any issues before they became major problems was absolutely critical to reducing the potential for homelessness.
"Jodie is going back in and working with those families, helping them work on budgets, seeing if there's additional assistance and or working with the real estate people to ensure that these people don't get kicked out and require homelessness services," he said.
The foundation has pledged $90,000 towards the employment of Ms Price, up to December 31 this year, and it is hoped that the ball will be able to fund at least one third of the remaining cost.
Money will be raised through ticket sales and an auction, with items like trailer loads of wood, significant artworks, and SeaLink vouchers, run on the night.
"There's lots of bits and pieces that we've got that will be auctioned off," he said.
The night will also include entertainment by the Flaming Sambucas and a dinner of curry provided by the South Australian Sikh community and the Victor Harbor Men's Shed.
Jen Watts has been the main driving force behind the scenes, she encouraged everyone to grab their formalwear and swimwear.
"Admittedly, this is a much easier dress code for the men than the women," she said.
"Men can throw on a pair of boardies with a crisp white shirt, black jacket, and colourful bow tie, whereas the women often dress up in a combination of black tie and bright coloured beach wear."
Ms Watts said she would likely pair her outfit for the evening with sneakers, as she often spends the event running around.
Mr Butler said he would be in attendance wearing his boardies- but he was planning to chuck on some thermals underneath to keep warm.
Ms Watts is still hoping for some last minute donations towards the auction to roll in and organisers are also on the hunt for pouring wine to sell on the night.
If you can support with donations contact jen@middletonsa.com.au
To purchase a $50 ticket to the Black Tie and Boardies Ball visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=901114&
