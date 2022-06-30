Yankalilla District Council delays budget adoption

The District Council of Yankalilla has delayed the adoption of its Annual Business Plan, Budget and Long Term Financial plan and the setting of the rates.
At the latest council meeting, Tuesday, June 21 elected members voted to delay the budget and cancel a special council meeting, which was set for June 28.
This recommendation came after a number of changes occurred since the draft document was released for consultation.
These changes include, CPI inflation, rising interest rates and the need to revise cost estimates.
A council forum will be scheduled, at which the administration staff will present updated information with regards the Annual Business Plan and Budget and the feedback received through the consultation process.
After this a revised version of the 2022 / 2023 Annual Business Plan and Budget will be brought to a Special Meeting of Council which will be called no later than Tuesday, July 12.
