The Times

Yankalilla District Council delays budget adoption

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yankalilla District Council Mayor Simon Rothwell. Picture: File

The District Council of Yankalilla has delayed the adoption of its Annual Business Plan, Budget and Long Term Financial plan and the setting of the rates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.