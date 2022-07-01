Team Victor calls for fresh blood on City of Victor Harbor council

A Victor Harbor group is lobbying to encourage fresh blood for the City of Victor Harbor council when local government elections are held in November.
Team Victor is run by former councillors Peter Charles and Terry Andrews, who believe there are problems brewing between current councillors and say a change of the guard would be beneficial for rate payers.
Stewart Burns, an Encounter Bay resident came up with - and shared - a plan on what could be done to see the formation of a new council.
Mr Burns' plan - put simply - said divided community groups and those nominating for council should band together and support one another during the campaign period.
At the forum, Mr Burns spoke of how there were factions within the current council, and said they needed to be voted out, but, later in the forum he said a group of five or, ideally six new like-minded councillors needed to be voted in to implement changes.
"Past councillors were unable to effectively navigate through opposing voting blocs, factional politics, egos and personalities and divided opinion and conflict at council meetings," he said.
"Currently, and you can watch the videos of council meetings yourself, you have a voting bloc of five councillors in council who keep supporting the mayor, the CEO and council administrative agendas and not challenging anything."
"With the current resident dissatisfaction with council, I believe that you could get seven new councillors in easily.
"Think of it as using the same tactics deployed by the current council, against the current council to get a better council put in place."
Mayor Moira Jenkins attended the forum and said she did not believe elected members had formed factions and was worried about groups gaining power within the council.
"No, there are not factions in the council. Councillors vote differently on a wide range of issues. They may not agree with all decisions that are made, but all speak and vote as individuals," she said.
"I am unsure where Mr Burns got his information from, but from my perspective the councillors do not belong to any faction or bloc."
At the forum, Mr Charles, Mr Andrews, and Mr Burns all said they were concerned with the council's debt levels.
Attendees at the forum were told the council was about $16.5 million in debt, but Dr Jenkins said that figure was incorrect.
"As at today, 28 June 2022, the City of Victor Harbor has loan debt of $7,209,670. This is made up of $6,758,257 in fixed term loans and $451,413 in variable loans," she said.
"The Draft Annual Business and Budget that went to public consultation forecast loan borrowings at the end of 2022/23 (30 June 2023) to be $11.9 million."
The three men also said at the forum they were concerned with the proposed rate rise outlined in the council's 2022/23 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget.
The proposed rate increase was 4.7 per cent, which was the recommended Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise this year.
Team Victor will encourage rate payers to vote in candidates who are endorsed by them.
Mr Andrews said endorsed candidates would be business people who would work together to put and end to the increasing rates and 'spiralling' debt levels.
Dr Jenkins said anyone who was eligible and interested should nominate.
"We need to have young people, women, Indigenous people, we need to have people with a number of different sorts of abilities to represent the Victor Harbor community as a whole," she said.
"We need a range of voices and demographics that reflects our community... people with a variety of backgrounds, including community service, disability advocacy, business and health.
"Council nominations open in late August and I would encourage people who are interested in nomination for council to come forth."
When the current term ends there will be a number of councillors stepping down.
Briefing sessions will be held by the Local Government Association on what it means to be a part of local government, sessions will be held in the city and over zoom, for more information visit https://www.lga.sa.gov.au/
Key council election dates are:
