Spacious lakefront living | House of the Week

Set on a generous 654 square metre lakefront allotment, this appealing and well maintained home has a wonderful lake aspect with spacious living inside and out.
Built by Baily Homes in 1994 for the current owners, this home was designed to share the pleasures of lakefront living and cater for fun family and social gatherings, with a spacious kitchen and living areas.
There are three generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes, while the master bedroom has a fitted walk-in robe, an ensuite, and an adjoining walk through parents retreat/study with built-in storage.
The bedroom's classic bay window overlooks the lake, providing tranquil water views. The second bedroom has easy access to the main bathroom, which includes a spa bath and generous shower.
The property is fully fenced and includes a paved entertaining area and pontoon for launching kayaks or fishing with the grandkids.
Other highlights include ducted air conditioning, a security system, NBN, solar panels and outside blinds.
Being so close to the lake makes this a fabulous location. Take a morning paddle to the Boulevard Cafe for coffee, enjoy a walk along the beach front to the Bluff, or just relax and soak in the wonderful lakeside environment.
