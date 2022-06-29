The Times

38 Clipper Court, Encounter Bay | Spacious lakefront living

By House of the Week
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:33am, first published June 29 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spacious lakefront living | House of the Week
  • 38 Clipper Court, Encounter Bay
  • 3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
  • Best offer price guide: $860,000 - $920,000
  • Size: 13. 6 hectares
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Victor Harbor
  • Agent: John Mowling on 0407 311 976
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on a generous 654 square metre lakefront allotment, this appealing and well maintained home has a wonderful lake aspect with spacious living inside and out.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.