Victor Harbor's Railway Plaza has been awarded a South Australian Landscape Architecture Award

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
July 1 2022 - 1:30pm
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins enjoying the SA Landscape Architecture Award winning Railway Plaza with her adorable pooches, Xena and Gabbie. Photo: Matt Welch.

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) have announced Victor Harbor's Railway Plaza amongst the winners list of the South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards for 2022.

