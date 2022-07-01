The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) have announced Victor Harbor's Railway Plaza amongst the winners list of the South Australian Landscape Architecture Awards for 2022.
The awards focus on cultural heritage to rich, biodiverse landscapes. This year's awards reflected hope, healing, acknowledgement, and inclusivity.
With 28 entries, a total of 19 projects were recognised for their outstanding contribution to South Australia's landscape architecture industry and Victor Harbor's Railway Plaza was one of them.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins said she was "thrilled to pieces" with the award.
"I'd really like to thank Oxigen for their fantastic design," Mayor Jenkins said.
"The public absolutely love this area. It's been completely transformed by the design Oxigen have done.
"It's another thing that puts Victor Harbor on the map. We have so many small, but special places in Victor Harbor.
"This just adds to this amazing community space. Thank you to everyone who put in all the hard work with this project, you've done an absolutely fabulous job.
"I encourage everyone to come down and witness this wonderful upgrade for yourself."
AILA SA Awards Jury Chair and AILA SA President, Daniel Bennett, said that landscape architecture plays a major role in enhancing the lives of the community.
"It is clear in 2022 that landscape architects in South Australia are charting a positive facilitation role in recognising Country, working with First Nations to acknowledge a painful and often disgraceful past to create places for truth-telling and reconciliation for the future," Mr Bennett said.
"Landscape architects are creating better cities. Dealing with age-old issues of how our suburbs can deliver better places that perform more sustainably, dealing with climate change and the impacts of where we are in the world, on the edge of the desert.
"This year's awards reinforce good design as not only essential to enriching and sustaining our lives, it also performs a critical role in mitigating the heaving and real threats from a changing, warming and dysfunctional climate."
