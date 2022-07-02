The Times
We Were at

'End of an era' Port Elliot Uniting Church Computing Centre closes its doors

SC
By Sophie Conlon
July 2 2022 - 8:30pm
It is the end of an era for many in the community as the Port Elliot Uniting Church Computing Centre closes its doors for the last time.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

