'End of an era' Port Elliot Uniting Church Computing Centre closes its doors

It is the end of an era for many in the community as the Port Elliot Uniting Church Computing Centre closes its doors for the last time.
Dedicated volunteers gathered for a luncheon, on Friday, July 1, to farewell the centre, which was a successful and integral part of the community.
Advertisement
The centre started in 2000 and was originally known as the Port Elliot Information Technology Access Centre.
Read more:
It was started by Avis Miller (now deceased), who was a school teacher and thought the local area would benefit greatly from a place where people could come and learn about the rapidly changing technology.
Ms Miller is remembered as saying "The emphasis is on access. We want to make IT available to as many people as possible".
Now, more than 20 years on her legacy is coming to an end thanks to the centre's experience through COVID and the ever-changing and fast paced technological world we now live in.
Secretary Kate Waldmann said the number of people using the service had been dropping over the past few years and when people did come in volunteers were being asked questions that they did not know the answers to.
"We were gradually slowing down in terms of how many people were coming even pre-COVID, and then after COVID it never really built up again," she said.
Chairperson Barbara McDonald explained when one door closed another one opened and now many volunteers could move on and help the community in a new way.
Over the years, there have been about 50 regular volunteers at the centre, but Ms McDonald said volunteer numbers were dropping in sync with the declining amount of people needing help.
"Rather than sit there and do nothing, they went to other places to volunteer, so we kept losing them," she said.
"It was a wonderful thing for people, generally the elderly.
"It was a very interesting connection we had with the outside world, it was lovely."
Ms Waldmann explained the centre came from humble beginnings, at first they provided computer access and would teach people to use Microsoft Word and emails.
"We started in a way that was quite formal, teaching in small groups," she said.
As technology changed the centre had to too.
Eventually volunteers offered one-on-one sessions, where people could bring in their own devices and ask very specific questions.
Advertisement
Ms Waldmann, who has been a volunteer since 2006, said the centre was important for her as it allowed her to meet more people in the community and keep her own skills up-to-date.
"The centre always had a really friendly feel about it," she said.
"When PEITAC started there wasn't much other help around, and now there's a lot more help around."
Sessions were run on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the centre ran outreach programs at local retirement villages, and they also ran the Port Elliot Computer Kids Program which finished in 2016.
Ms McDonald said it was sad to see the end of the centre, but all good things eventually had to come to an end.
"Everyone's a bit sad about it, but we've run our time after 22 years and we've helped a lot of people," she said.
Advertisement
"It's sort of the end of an era for a whole lot of people who had spent a lot of time there."
Ms Waldmann she was thankful to the Uniting Church, for allowing them to run the centre in their space; Avis Miller and the succeeding chair people, for keeping the centre running; OJ Computers and QuickFix Computers, for providing tech advice; and the volunteers for all their hard work over the past 22 years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.