Celebrating the Encounter Marine Park throughout July

Through July marine parks around South Australia are being highlighted by the National Parks and Wildlife Services, and the Fleurieu has been put on the map.
NPWS is encouraging locals to get into their own backyards and explore what is on offer around the Encounter Marine Park, which stretches from Fleurieu Peninsula to the north-eastern coast of Kangaroo Island and the Coorong.
NPWS Marine Coordinator Dr Shelley Paull said July was a special time in our marine parks with migrations of humpback and southern right whales, and little penguins breeding, which provides us with a unique opportunity to witness these amazing species.
"Many of these amazing migrations occur in our regional places," she said.
"So, if you're looking for a fun adventure for the family this school holidays, pack the car and hit the road. Experience firsthand the amazing wonders that we have right here in our backyard!"
To celebrate being a park of the month there are several free and exciting opportunities around the area for people to get involved in and learn a little bit more about our local marine environment.
There will be opportunities throughout July to meet Granite Island rangers and participate in treasure hunts for the children.
Guided tours around the island where attendees can learn more about local wildlife and history are also on offer.
On Wednesday, July 20, Marine Scientists Ali Bloomfield and Renee Newman will host a beach walk at Ratalang.
Participants will discover sea treasures and have the opportunity to make sandcastles.
The movie Sealions: Life by a Whisker will be screened at the Victa Cinema on Wednesday, July 27.
Movie goers will be taken on an intimate journey inside a sealion colony where a life of great intimacy, tenderness, and clumsiness, must often give way to a life of great sacrifice and bravery.
NPWS has also partnered with local tourist provider, Big Duck Tours, to offer a 20 per cent discount on their Seal Island tours and South Ocean adventure cruises through July.
For more information and to book into these events visit, www.parks.sa.gov.au/park-of-the-month
