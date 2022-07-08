Discover what's on around the region

SENIORS FUN
Victor 50+ Club
Thursday, July 7, 12noon. at the Lutheran Church Hall, Adelaide Road. Join the Victor 50+ club for Indoor bowls, cards. For information contact Jim on 0424789585
GAME ON
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Thursday, July 7, 1-4pm, Billiard Room at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of snooker/ billiards with the Victor Harbor Seniors Club. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
CONCERTO D'AMORE
SCCASBand
Saturday, July 9, 7.30pm - 10pm, Victor Harbor Lutheran Church, 21 Adelaide Rd. Concerto D'Amore presented by the SCCAS will feature a selection of fabulous musical pieces form SCCASBand and guest artist Concert Pianist Mr. Ting Yun. Tickets at www.trybooking.com/BZBAQ
PRODUCE GALORE
Victor Harbor Farmers Market
Saturday, July 9, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm, fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au/
MARKET FAIR
Victor Harbor Beachside Market
Sunday, July 9, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more, food and drink available, details https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
WORLD KNITTING DAY
Aldinga & Sellicks Spinners and Knitters
Saturday, July 9, 10am-1pm at Aldinga Library. Bring your knitting and elebrate world knitting day with Aldinga & Sellicks Spinners and Knitters
NAIDOC WEEK
Miwi-inyeri Pelepi-ambi Aboriginal Corporation
Sunday, July 10, 11am to 2pm, at Ratalang (Basham Beach) Conservation Reserve. Celebrate NAIDOC Week with MIPAAC. See a smoking ceremony, and traditional performances.
CARS N COFFEE
McDonalds Victor Harbor
Sunday, July 10, 7.30-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts.
LEARN BRIDGE
Victor Harbor Seniors Club
Tuesday, July 12, 1-4pm, Main Hall at Carrickalinga House, Torrens Rd. Play a game or two of bridge with other beginners. For information contact Kayleen on 0435 354 268.
FUN DAY
Bucklands Community
