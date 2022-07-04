The Times

Encounter Bay bowlers show up in chilly conditions

By Grace Reid
Updated July 4 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saturday winners Graeme Robertson, David Furner and Dave Roberts. Picture: Supplied

It was a cold one this week, but dedicated Encounter Bay bowlers still showed up to test their skills.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.