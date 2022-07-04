Encounter Bay bowlers show up in chilly conditions

It was a cold one this week, but dedicated Encounter Bay bowlers still showed up to test their skills.
Tuesday's President's Pairs was sponsored by South Coast Signs and the winners were husband and wife Leo and Gaynor Staak. Bob Birt and Des Parsons were second and third, Jim Taylor and Bob Foster.
Thursday Social's winners were Dave Roberts, Clint Doney and Veronica Whibley. Runners-up were Leo Staak, Barry Howard and Vicky Roberts. And in third place were Geoff Berg, Ray Green and David Furner. Sponsor on the day was Coastal Habitat.
On Saturday, the winners were Dave Roberts, Graeme Robertson and David Furner. Runners-up were Sandy Berg, Doug Earle and Alan Pearce. Third, Randall Rabone, John Guy and Keith Robinson. Victor Harbor Private Hospital was the sponsor.
