Win, draw, lose: Mixed results for the Southern Breakers

U10 MiniRoos
Another successful win to boost team confidence
Advertisement
Breakers United returned to Hewett Oval in Blackwood to play against Sturt Lions Blue with a later 12 noon kick off. With no subs this week there was a risk of player burnout, but these superstars started strong and maintained momentum and determination throughout the entire game.
Breakers took advantage of the tail wind in the first half, pressing the ball forward but taking time to lift their heads to find the right pass and execute to their team mate successfully. Each player held their position and provided supportive cover when a potential threat was identified.
Jaxson Micklethwaite played exceptionally well with many amazing saves as goalkeeper and even put his body on the line, receiving a fast and hard kick to the face to prevent Sturt Lions Blue from scoring.
Breakers first goal was scored by Ajay Kolarik whom with persistence managed to strike the ball out of a tight group of players from both teams close to goal. Attempts at goal continued regularly by Flynn Bicknell and Hunter Hogan, who missed by a margin with the ball either hitting the cross bar or clipping past the net.
Phoenix Giltinan played on the wing exceptionally well, reading a play near goal with confidence, allowing her to score a goal using her non-dominant left foot. The shock and pride on her face was well deserved and lovely to see.
Hunter's dedication and determination to score a goal paid off later in the first half with him successfully scoring a well-earned goal.
Final goal for the half was kicked by Flynn Bicknell who was very pleased after quite a few near misses. At half time, Breakers led the way 4-0.
Breakers continued to play strong in the second half and although they appeared to tire slightly towards the end, they were determined to play hard until the final whistle.
Lincoln Jamieson played outstandingly in full back, a new position for him by identifying threats early, providing cover to support his fellow teammates and making it harder for the opposition to attempt a kick at goal. His ability to disrupt play for the attacking team was exciting to watch.
Goalkeeper for Sturt managed to deflect the ball with some great saves, making it difficult for Breakers to widen the score further.
Indigo Grocke and Harvey Rowlands continually put pressure on the opposition, often switching possession in Breakers favor. Sturt Lions Blue were determined to score and managed to do so with 2 goals scored in the second half.
Hunter, Braxton Engleson and Flynn had a few more attempts at goal in the second half with Hunter managing to find the back of the net after a good run down the pitch. Braxton positioned himself well throughout the game up front, and in the penalty area but wasn't able to score this time around.
Overall, the team played with confidence, successfully won possession on most challenges and effectively found gaps to pass to their fellow team-mates resulting in a final score 5-2.
The team now have a 2 week break and look forward to playing the second half of the season after the school holidays.
U15 Girls
The Breakers U15 girls took on the Stuart Lions for the second time eight days on Sunday.
Playing at home, the game started in a similar fashion to the previous week, with the Port Elliot girls having most of the ball.
Advertisement
When the Lions did go forward they were quickly stopped by the defensive wall of Lokke Rennerts, Hannah Rowland, Sophia Moore and Alana Anderson.
Up forward the midfield were helping to create chances with Kayte O'Donnell going close early with a ball that just went over the crossbar.
A long ball from Lokke Rennerts to Nila Mohring who was then one-on-one with the goalie looked sure to be the first goal of the match but Mohring's run was stopped by a marginal offside decision by the linesman.
O'Donnell scored the first goal of the match with a classy shot from the right of goal and the girls were playing with confidence.
Early in the first second half O'Donnell's forward partner Mohring had to come off with a hamstring problem and Sophie Andrews went up forward.
The girls put on an exciting but frustrating display with Abby Ellis, Lucy Boundey, Sophie Andrews, Estelle Dybala, Amber Kim and Katye O'Donnell all coming very, very close to scoring.
Advertisement
The Lions didn't get to gain momentum in attack very often but were dangerous when they did and goalie Zoe Warren did well with a fantastic two grab save to stop their first real attempt on goal in the half.
The Breakers girls were desperately unlucky not to get a second goal and secure the game.
Heartbreakingly, the Lions scored their first and only goal with literally seconds left in the game.
The girls came away with a draw but can hold their heads high. It was an exciting, nail-biting game and an excellent display of teamwork and sportsmanship.
The girls are at home again next week, playing Tea Tree Gully at 11am.
Other Teams Scores:
Advertisement
U11 Lost 6:1 (Goal: Zane Williamson)
U17 Lost 5:2 (Goals: Charlie Humphris & Cooper Morris)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.