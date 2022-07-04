Hard fought success for GSNA league teams

The air was chilly, but the sky remained clear of rain as netballers headed into round 12 of the Great Southern Netball Association 2022 season.
League teams fought hard to see success on Saturday, July 2.
Mount Compass v Goolwa
It was a great show of talent from the Mount Compass girls, when they took the win against Goolwa.
Played at Mount Compass, the girls had a good run around as the ball travelled up and down the court.
But, the home sides defence was too strong for Goolwa to break through.
At the final whistle it was Mount Compass 61 to Goolwa 45
Congratulations to Katie McHugh, of Mount Compass, who played her 400th club game on Saturday, and to Sarah Maxfield, who played her 200th game with the club.
McLaren Vale v Willunga
It was a clash between the top two teams when McLaren Vale hosted Willunga, but it seems not an even fight.
McLaren Vale is still undefeated and, with only six rounds left till finals start, it looks like their streak won't end any time soon.
In the end, Willunga just wasn't strong enough to take take the win from the top team
The final score was McLaren Vale 58 to Willunga 37.
Yankalilla v Myponga
When the two bottom teams, each with only one win this season, played each other, either one could have come out on top.
But, when Yankalilla hosted Myponga the girls were so evenly matched that there was no winner, nor looser, with the end result being a draw.
Both teams work hard to try and gain the upper hand but neither could break through.
The score was 36 all.
Strathalbyn v Langhorne Creek
Strathalbyn hosted Langhorne Creek for a nail biting game.
Langhorne Creek was able to charge ahead and set the pace of the match, they used this to their advantage and came out with a win.
At the final whistle it was Langhorne Creek 44 to Strathalbyn 31.
Round 13 preview
In round 13 Willunga will host Yankalilla, McLaren Vale will travel to Goolwa, Langhorne Creek will play host to Mount Compass, And Strathalbyn will make its way to Victor Harbor.
