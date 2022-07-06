'We do a little bit' - op shop lends helping hand with food giveaways

Lisa Wilson lined up outside Three Angels' Messages Ministry Op Shop early on a chilly Sunday morning this week to pick up a basket of free food.
Advertisement
It was the second time she had visited the Maude Street set-up - the warm welcome and chance to fill up on provisions a drawcard for the Hindmarsh Island resident.
The site was bustling with activity - crates and boxes were being unpacked, people filled up bags with produce, all with a cheery word or a sympathetic ear.
Read more:
For many of hundred or so people who turn up most Sundays, the food on offer would help get them through the week ahead.
Ms Wilson, who has fibromyalgia, said surviving on a disability pension was tough and the free food helped greatly.
"It's beautiful, you feel welcome, you feel like you want to come back," she said.
"I am on a disability pension 'cause I have a chronic illness so it's pretty hard to survive on that. Coming here and being able to get free food for me is an absolute bonus."
The rising cost of living, mortgages and tougher times mean crowds of between 50 and 100 line up from about 8.30am - well before the doors open at 9am.
And demand for the food help - offered without judgement - has grown in the nine weeks since the op shop opened, and the service started.
People waiting for the gates to open said the free food was a life saver.
One lady explained she had just purchased a house and was struggling to pay the bills, another said she made meals with the produce for older community members who could not do it themselves.
Lani Tuionetoa and her husband, Alan - who run the op shop and the ministry of the same name - said they had found their calling in helping people.
"This is our life, this is our love," she said.
On Sundays volunteers dedicate their day to feeding the community.
Fortnightly they provide 4.5 tonnes of free food for the community - people can take what they need. So far more than 30 tonnes of food has been distributed.
Advertisement
On alternate Sundays they hand out cooked breakfasts and dinners, mostly soups.
Mrs Tuionetoa said no food was wasted - they found other ways to use fresh produce if it wasn't up to scratch for humans.
So that meant this week Ms Wilson was able to take food past its shelf life for animals at Little Farm of Sunshine, a sanctuary she runs on Hindmarsh Island.
"I have sheep, a couple pigs and ex racehorses.. it's a bit of a mix," she said.
"Animal feed, like everything else, is going up in price and it's a big struggle.
"I much prefer to feed them fresh produce if I can... hay costs are expensive too so being able to feed them other things is an absolute bonus."
Advertisement
Mrs Tuionetoa said this was all possible thanks to people donating and buying from the shop.
"Without their donations, without them coming in buying from us, we can't pay our rent, or overheads, our expenses for the shop and we can assist them like this," she said.
Mr Tuionetoa, the pastor of the Three Angel's Messages Ministry, said he felt compelled to help people.
"As a Christian, I guess what really, really drives us is a version of the Bible in Second Corinthians 5:14 It is the love of Christ that constrains us," he said.
Mrs Tuionetoa said she was grateful to be in a position where she could help the community, but was incredibly saddened that people were still missing out.
Advertisement
"It's really hard for us to hear people come in and say, 'I don't know if I'm gonna be able to keep my job. I don't know if I'm gonna be able to pay my rent that's gone up'," she said
"I can't imagine what it's like to sleep in a car, let alone not to have support. Be old and not have your children around you to help you. I just cannot imagine what that burden is like. So for us every day, that burden is real, because we love deep.
"But we can't solve everything, we pray, we ask God to watch over them, we do a little bit, that's really it."
Three Angels' Messages Ministry meets at the Old School Building, Torrens St, Victor Harbor, on Saturday's between 11am to 3pm and is an independent Seventh Day Adventist ministry.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.