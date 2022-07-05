Cecilia celebrates 100th birthday in style

A very special Goolwa resident has recently celebrated an impressive milestone with her close family and friends.
Cecilia May Mogg hit the triple digits when she turned 100 on Saturday, June 25.
"I never thought much about turning 100, but now that I am it is lovely to live to this age," she said.
"I feel that I am very lucky.
"I must have a strong heart!"
Most of Mrs Mogg's family came down to Goolwa to celebrate with her, she has three children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
"It was lovely to have my family here for the celebrations," she said.
Mrs Mogg was born in Echuca, after marrying her late husband, Victor, the couple lived in Melbourne and Adelaide before moving to Goolwa in the late 1980's.
"The people in Goolwa are very friendly, all country people are," she said.
Since moving to the area, Mrs Mogg has been an active member of the Fleurieu community, she is a life member of the Mothers' Union, a member of the Country Women's Association, a volunteer at Goolwa's Anglican Church, and enjoys many activities at Signal Point.
She now lives at the West Park Residential Care Home and is known as a social butterfly amongst her friends and staff in the home.
Mrs Mogg is said to have a great sense of humour and a love of music and singing.
