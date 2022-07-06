It's just a walk to the surf

Don't' miss an opportunity like this. This sought-after location is close to Middleton Point and popular surf breaks that extend from Bashams Beach in the west, to Surfers Beach in the east.
This lovely two-storey home has had one owner and is for sale under instruction of the executors of a deceased estate.
It exudes the feel of a European chalet, nestled in an established garden setting with ample undercover parking and storage areas.
Comprising three bedrooms and two spacious living areas the design allows treetop views to the ocean.
The upper level includes a well-appointed master bedroom with ensuite and extensive built-in storage. Adjacent is a large living area with feature timber joinery and sunny north facing windows.
On the lower level are two more bedrooms, a bathroom and living area with an ornate built-in bar. The well-appointed kitchen has all electric appliances and pantry storage with a private garden orientation.
Within walking distance to local shops of the central township, this property is equally convenient to the surf coastline of Middleton Point. From here you can visit the Bashams Beach Regional park, enjoy the extensive walking trails and bike track, which are a further bonus. This time of year Southern Right whales also visit the coastline.
