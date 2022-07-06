The Times

House of the week | 9 Encounter Crescent Middleton

July 6 2022 - 6:30am
It's just a walk to the surf
  • 3 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car
  • Middleton
  • 9 Encounter Crescent
  • Agency: Dodd & Page
  • Agent: Philip Dodd
  • Phone: 0409 094 202
  • Inspect: Saturday 12-12.30pm

Don't' miss an opportunity like this. This sought-after location is close to Middleton Point and popular surf breaks that extend from Bashams Beach in the west, to Surfers Beach in the east.

