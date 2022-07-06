A Fleurieu Peninsula based beekeeper is worried that the threat of varroa mite discovered in NSW bees, could have dire consequences if it makes its way to South Australia.
Beekeeper of Port Elliot's Rose, Herbs and Honey, Mark Rose looks after approximately one million bees, in and around the Victor Harbor to Currency Creek areas of the Fleurieu region.
With a hive of bees having the ability to fly up to 145,000 kilometres, the equivalent of three orbits around the earth to collect one kilo of honey, the threat of varroa mite reaching South Australia is real.
Mark's passion for bees stems from an almost out of body experience that inspired him to work with bees almost immediately.
"I was an apprentice electrician at the time, I'm fully qualified now, but I had to walk through a swarm of bees as I needed tools from my car," Mark said.
"While I was in the swarm, it was such a Zen experience. There was electricity in the air, a wonderful smell of honey and the bees were not worried about me at all.
"They landed on me and then piled into a tiny hole into a gum tree. Half an hour later they were all gone and in the tree.
"I went home, then did a weekend course on beekeeping and never looked back."
With the varroa mite outbreak in NSW now having up to 24 sites of infestation, the consequences of this parasite could be catastrophic to the industry and bees themselves.
"It's going to be a serious, serious threat to the industry," Mark said.
"If it gets a proper toehold in NSW, then it will be here in SA. If it does enter SA, we could go down the fully chemical treatment of all beehives which would result in no organic honey.
"At the moment Australian honey is the purist in the world. We have no chemical cross treatments in our hives.
"If varroa mite does get here, bees will simply die. If one parasite bites one bee, it'll inject it with whatever virus it's got.
"The nasty one is deformed wing virus which we don't have in this country, but if those varroa have got it, it could wipe out half the honey bees.
"To try and prevent this, there would have to be zero movement of bees for years on end. That would mean no almond pollination and that's millions of dollars of revenue lost.
"The Department of Primary Industries NSW are working their bums off to stop this."
With a basic beehive costing around $450 to create, the financial hit from this parasite would also be devastating.
"An empty box and frames ready to go, Rose, Herbs and Honey, sell that here for $200. A bee colony is another $250 on top of that," Mark said.
"If South Australia gets infected and we are then told we have to destroy the colonies, we will have to euthanise bees with petrol.
"The frames will be destroyed, but the box itself should be okay. You can also radiate it with gamma radiation. That kills everything."
Bees are incredibly important to mankind and without them, life would have a bland and boring lifestyle to live with.
"Two thirds of supermarkets' produce would be taken away," Mark said.
"Bees pollinate our plants. Anything wind pollinated like rice and wheat doesn't need bees, but with pollination used in our main crops, we would have to hand pollinate apple trees for example and you would be paying $5 for an apple.
"We would be very bored on this planet with just wheat and rice. No coffee and chocolate."
Rose, Herbs and Honey offer more than just delicious honey. Mark is very happy to pass on his knowledge for anyone interested in having a hive of their own.
"Anyone can get into beekeeping," he said.
"As long as they have the right teacher and mentor, it's a good thing to do. If someone has a hive that puts them into a box and leaves it in the backyard, and forgets about it, that's a bad thing.
"That would be like having a herd of cattle roam around not being looked after. If they're in a box, we need to look after them. If they're in a tree, they'll look after themselves.
"You'll have pollinators in your garden and honey is healthier than sugar. I recommend anyone to try bee keeping."
To contact Mark about how to get into beekeeping, please email: mark@rosewebdesign.com.au or you can call: 0402381169.
Please head to www.roseherbsandhoney.com for more information.
