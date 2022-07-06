The Times
Exclusive

Varroa mite is plaguing NSW bees and if it were to enter SA there could be a serious threat to the honey industry

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:40am
Rose, Herbs and Honey's beekeeper, Mark Rose said that the varroa mite disease in bees is going to be a serious, serious threat to the industry. Photo: Matt Welch.

A Fleurieu Peninsula based beekeeper is worried that the threat of varroa mite discovered in NSW bees, could have dire consequences if it makes its way to South Australia.

Matt Welch

Matt Welch

