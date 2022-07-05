Round 12 of the Men's A Grade in the Great Southern Football League has seen once middle of the pack teams claw their way up closer to the pointy end of the ladder.
Kicking off at 2:30pm, Saturday, July 2 it was the Encounter Bay Football Club taking on the Victor Harbor Roos.
Advertisement
Encounter Bay was looking to solidify their spot in the top three with a win at home, the Roos knew if they could sneak away with a win, they'd be level on points with the top four Bays.
The Roos hopped out to a nice 11 point lead at the end of the first, showing that they were up to the task. 2.2 (14) to 4.1 (25).
That lovely straight kicking by Victor Harbor carried on into the second and heading into the halftime break, the Roos had extended their lead to 17 points. 5.3 (33) to 8.2 (50).
But then came the boys from the Bay.
Encounter Bay didn't want to lose at home and had seven shots on goal in the quarter and put three through the big sticks to make it a 11 point game heading into the final quarter. 8.7 (55) to 10.6 (66).
Victor Harbor knew they were going to have to dig deep to come away with a win away from home and that's exactly what they did. In a huge win for the Roos, they left Encounter Bay level on points with the Bays. 10.10 (70) to 13.10 (88). Both teams sit on 14 points, but Encounter Bay are in fourth with a healthy percentage boost.
Best Roos: Jackson Elmes, Lachlan Borrillo, Jesse McKinnon, Harry Vincent, Nicholas Dowling and Dylan Kleinig.
Best of the Bays: Callum Tonkin, Tyson Neale, Marcus Lippett, Jack Crispin, Cohen Pettitt and Jake Tarca.
It was then over the Mt Compass for the Bulldogs to face off with the travelling Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies.
With a disappointing season so far, the Maggies were still searching for their first win of the season and the Doggies just didn't let that happen.
The Magpies showed fight in the first and trailed by five points. 2.2 (14) to 1.3 (9), but after that the Dogs had their way and went on to get a nice victory under their belts. 12.13 (85) to 3.7 (25).
Best Doggies: Corey Grove, Zigimantas Vitkunas, Klaus Simons, Bailey Hann, Tomas Vitkunas and Tom Pinyon.
Best Maggies: Daniel Fry, Rory Hausser, Jesse Bates, Logan Payne and Ryan Carnelly.
In a classic McLaren Vale, Willunga showdown it was the McLaren Eagles trying to keep their undefeated streak alive at home against an up and about Willunga Demons.
The Eagles came out swooping at the Demons' horns and booted six first quarter goals, but not showing any fear, the Dees slotted a few themselves and kept McLaren in sight. 6.3 (39) to 4.1 (25).
Heading into the halftime break the Dees still trailed and needed a big second half if they were to do what no team has done all season and take down the Eagles. 8.4 (52) 6.2 (38).
Needing to take every opportunity in front of goal, the Dees let a few slip through for a behind in the third which would have had them closer, with McLaren on top 26 points heading into the final term.
Advertisement
For 12 games straight now, the Eagles showed why they're the favourites to win it all and came out with another big victory, dousing the Demon's fire 14.11 (95) to 10.8 (68).
High flying Eagles: Joel Vandeleur, Brett Ellis, Ashley Goodieson, Matthew Merrett, Daniel Marr and Riley Brown.
Red hot Dees: Brad Haskett, Brett Miegel, Billy Cook, Cameron Hutchens, Braden Altus and Darcy Scott.
The Yankalilla Tigers were at home to hear the roar of their faithful and faced off with the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
The Mudlarks are very much up and about as of late and weren't looking to have their momentum party halted.
In a nice tight first quarter which saw the Tigers trail by a kick, it was in the second and third quarters that Myponga put on the jets and tried to slowly break open the game, but inaccuracy made it closer than it needed to be. The Tigers were hanging about at the end of the third quarter siren 8.5 (53) to 11.10 (76).
Advertisement
But, with an opportunity to sit second solely on the ladder, the Mudlarks got the job done in the fourth and ran out winners. 15.14 (104) to 10.5 (65).
Mightiest Mudlarks: Thomas Carroll, Ben Kennedy, Harrison Cock, Elliot Chalmers, Samuel Kennedy and Jake Spinks.
Tigers showing their stripes: Angus Weir, Joel Kay, Jack Fitzgerald, Matt James, William Hogben and Brad Fitzgerald.
The final game of the round saw the rising Roosters of Strathalbyn at home face off with the Langhorne Creek Hawks.
A big home win from the Roosters could see them tie on points for fourth on the ladder and that's exactly what they did.
The Hawk's inaccuracy in front of goal may have cost them a win away from home and they were left to ponder what could have been.
Advertisement
The Roosters got the win. 14.7 (91) to 7.11 (53).
Best Roosters: Xavier Redden, Marc Elliott, Lachlan Butler, Ben Simounds, Richard O'Grady and Ryan Clarke.
High flying Hawks: Troy Blackwell, Scott Tonkin, Caleb Howell, Darcy Clifford, Brodie O'Dea and Mitchell Cleggett.
Mclaren Eagles are still undefeated and perched atop the ladder with 24 points.
Myponga's win sees them take second on 18 points.
The Willunga Demons round out the top three on 16 points.
Advertisement
Round 13 will be held on Saturday, July 9. Games begin at 2:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.