Emergency services are on the scene of a reported building fire in Goolwa.
The fire is on Washington Street and was first reported at 3:35pm, Tuesday, July 5.
Country Fire Services (CFS) said that "first reports are that CFS are reporting to a fire in a laundry and units are responding."
Please avoid the area if possible.
Update, 4:37pm.
CFS have stated that the fire is under control and there were no occupants inside the house at the time of the fire.
No further assistance is needed at the site.
